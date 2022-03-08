Kerala Street Hawker is a Model Now, Read about her Incredible Journey

The Internet can do wonders and it can even change the life of a person. There are many examples where people have become super famous with the help of the Internet such as singer Ranu Mondal, Bachpan Ka Pyaar fame Sahdev Dirdo, and Kacha Badam singer Bhuban Badyakar. Sometimes it is just sheer luck, or at times, years of hard work, but if you have the Internet blessing, you can have overnight success. One more case has been seen in Kerala, where a girl named Kishu got famous for her makeup transformation.

A prominent photographer Arjun Krishnan spotted a girl selling balloons on the streets of the Andalur Kavu festival in Kerala and clicked her beautiful shots. Arjun then showed the picture to the girl and her mother, and they both loved it. Later, Arjun shared the picture on his social media handles, and the response to it was unimaginably impressive. The picture went viral in no time, and everyone has been curious to know who this beautiful balloon seller is.

Advertisement

The name of the girl is Kisbu, belonging to a Rajasthani family, and she is a balloon seller in Kerala. Arjun also shared a video showing different shots of the girl. The video got an overwhelming response with 1 lakh 36 thousand views by far on Instagram.

After the viral video, Kisbu was approached for a makeover and photoshoot. With the help of a stylist named Remya, Kisbu become a model from a balloon seller. The transformation of Kisbu is amazing, Arjun shared another video depicting that. This video also got viral with more than 8 lakh views on Instagram.

Not only this, but photography pages are also sharing Kisbu’s transformation videos.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.