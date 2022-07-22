Kerala Students Hold 'Sit-on-lap' Protest in Cheeky Clapback to Moral Policing

In Kerala, a bus stop close to the College of Engineering Trivandrum (CET) is one of the favourite hangout spots for college students. However, the youngsters, going about their business at the bus stop, are often subjected to uncomfortable looks from the local residents. Why? Because the students of the opposite genders are seen together. Something that should be absolutely normal has somehow created a chaotic situation as there have been instances of police complaints being lodged against the said youngsters.

It all happened on Wednesday when the college students found the long steel bench cut into three seats. To combat moral policing, the students chose a fitting response. In what can only be described as a clever clapback, the students sat together on the seats and clicked several images.

Now doing rounds on the internet, the images show girls sitting atop the lap of boys and holding each other. The images went viral and garnered the attention of Thiruvananthapuram Mayor Arya Rajendran. He even visited the spot Thursday. As a consequence, he has now announced a new gender-neutral bus stop with a WiFi facility to be installed.

A Kerala-based politician shared the same image on his Facebook handle. “If you bring bad customs, the kids will make you fly..Congratulations to Thiruvananthapuram CET students,” read the caption.

Kerala Students Protest. (Image: Facebook)

“Morality starts to erode when a man and a woman are seen together. It’s not just for the old but also the young. Who gave permission to cut the bench at the bus stop in public place. Well it’s good though. You have to give what you have to say. Don’t put it off for later,” a person wrote in the comment section.

According to Indian Express, Abhijith V V, who is a college union member, said that the seats being cut into three triggered everyone. He said, “When the Mayor enquired the matter with the residents association, it said that the seats were cut into three for maintaining social distancing.” He added that she has assured that a gender-neutral bus stop will be installed.

To show support for the students, Mayor Rajendran, on Facebook wrote, “The seat near CET being cut into three is inappropriate and unbecoming of a progressive society. There is no ban on girls and boys sitting together in our country. If anyone thinks so, they need to consider that they are living in the bullock cart age. I congratulate the students for strongly protesting against the issue.”

