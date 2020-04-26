Kerala Tea Shop Owner Sells Goats to Contribute to CM Covid Relief Fund

Kollam (Kerala): When the going got tough for 60 year old Subaida, a small road side tea shop owner, after Covid-19 stuck , she did not lose her heart. Instead, she did her bit to contribute to the Chief Minister's Covid Relief Fund.

"When I heard the call, though I had nothing as savings to give. I shared my concern with my husband. When I looked around I decided to sell my two small goats and I did that. Then, I went to the Kollam Collectorate and handed over Rs 5,510 to the district collector," said Subaida.

This noble gesture was acknowledged by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

But Subaida, however, is still not happy and said her contribution is not over and once her tea shop opens and the business is back, she will again give.