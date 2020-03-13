English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
Coronavirus
2-MIN READ

Kerala Teacher Delivering Mid-Day Meal to Child's Home Amid COVID-19 Scare Melts Hearts

(Image credit: Twitter/@@MathewLiz)

Hailing the government's humane response to the outbreak of the virus, social media took to Liz's post to praise the efforts of the teacher and authorities.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: March 13, 2020, 5:49 PM IST
As the world grapples with the outbreak of the novel coronavirus, the Centre and state governments are constantly engaging in taking all necessary steps to contain the spread of the virus in their respective ways.

Amidst the many moves, the internet is hailing the initiatives of the Kerala government in their efforts to keep its people consistently under their care and making sure they face no dearth of any commodities as many services have been asked to be shut down until further notice.

Recently, a viral image on social media showed how an Anganwadi teacher delivering food from the mid-day meal at a child's home. The image which was taken by Jins Michael and published in Malayala Manorama, shows the little boy staring at his teacher in joy.

The image was shared by journalist Liz Mathew, who took to Twitter to say, "Priceless! This boy is really happy to see his Anganwadi teacher who came to his house with the midday meal stuffs as the schools in Kerala are closed in view of #CoronavirusPandemic!"

On Tuesday, Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan took to social media to announce that all schools will be shut down, but however food will be delivered to people under concern.

Meanwhile, Kerala has reported a total of 16 coronavirus cases with 270 people kept under observation across different hospitals in the state.

The government has also released an app named, GOKDirect, that will make sure that people in the state are constantly alerted about the virus through text messages. This initiative is more for people, who do not have proper internet connection, to stay up-to-date with the COVID-19 affairs.


