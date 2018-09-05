GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
1-min read

Kerala Teacher Drying Flooded School's 'Attendance Register' is Winning Hearts on Teachers' Day

Salute to her dedication!

Rakhi Bose | News18.com@theotherbose

Updated:September 5, 2018, 5:33 PM IST
Kerala Teacher Drying Flooded School's 'Attendance Register' is Winning Hearts on Teachers' Day
Credit: Reddit
Kerala is trying to rise from the depths of a flood that did more damage to the state than any in the last century. However, the will and tenacity that the people of Kerala have shown in this ordeal is heart-warming and admirable.

An example of such grit came to the surface once again on September 5, a day India celebrates as Teachers' Day

An image was posted on Reddit, depicting a school teacher in Kerala trying to dry off what apparently looked like attendance register. The image apparently originated from Kuttanud in Kerala and the post with the image read, "This school was flooded (with) ft of water".

The heart-breaking image was not lost on Redditors and many lauded the woman for her efforts to continue teaching classes despite such adverse conditions.

"The Kerala floods are a tragic calamity for the citizens of the state. But the way these poor people are trying to get back to normal life is commendable," a Redditor wrote. "This teacher is clearly passionate about her work and is trying her best to pick up the pieces and start afresh. Have courage people, this too shall pass!", the comment read.


Yet others said that the teacher's dedication was commendable.


The recent floods in Kerala killed over 300 people and caused widespread damage and displacement. As the floodwaters ebbed, the state had to immediately deal with the outbreak of communicable diseases and rehabilitation of the lakhs of citizens that were displaced. In such times, many on Reddit appreciated the teachers' grit and dedication to education.


A Happy Teachers' Day to the anonymous Kerala teacher!




 
