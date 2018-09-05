Kerala Teacher Drying Flooded School's 'Attendance Register' is Winning Hearts on Teachers' Day

"The Kerala floods are a tragic calamity for the citizens of the state. But the way these poor people are trying to get back to normal life is commendable," a Redditor wrote. "This teacher is clearly passionate about her work and is trying her best to pick up the pieces and start afresh. Have courage people, this too shall pass!", the comment read.

Yet others said that the teacher's dedication was commendable.

The recent floods in Kerala killed over 300 people and caused widespread damage and displacement. As the floodwaters ebbed, the state had to immediately deal with the outbreak of communicable diseases and rehabilitation of the lakhs of citizens that were displaced. In such times, many on Reddit appreciated the teachers' grit and dedication to education.

A Happy Teachers' Day to the anonymous Kerala teacher!