Kerala Teacher Drying Flooded School's 'Attendance Register' is Winning Hearts on Teachers' Day
Salute to her dedication!
Credit: Reddit
An example of such grit came to the surface once again on September 5, a day India celebrates as Teachers' Day
An image was posted on Reddit, depicting a school teacher in Kerala trying to dry off what apparently looked like attendance register. The image apparently originated from Kuttanud in Kerala and the post with the image read, "This school was flooded (with) ft of water".
The heart-breaking image was not lost on Redditors and many lauded the woman for her efforts to continue teaching classes despite such adverse conditions.
"The Kerala floods are a tragic calamity for the citizens of the state. But the way these poor people are trying to get back to normal life is commendable," a Redditor wrote. "This teacher is clearly passionate about her work and is trying her best to pick up the pieces and start afresh. Have courage people, this too shall pass!", the comment read.
Yet others said that the teacher's dedication was commendable.
The recent floods in Kerala killed over 300 people and caused widespread damage and displacement. As the floodwaters ebbed, the state had to immediately deal with the outbreak of communicable diseases and rehabilitation of the lakhs of citizens that were displaced. In such times, many on Reddit appreciated the teachers' grit and dedication to education.
A Happy Teachers' Day to the anonymous Kerala teacher!
Also Watch
-
Happy Teachers Day: The Bollywood Way With Imtiaz Ali
-
Sunday 02 September , 2018
World Coconut Day: Unearthing The Truth Behind The Coconut Oil Controversy
-
Saturday 01 September , 2018
Decoding Stationery Hoarding: Delhi Stationery and Book Fair 2018
-
Tuesday 28 August , 2018
Illegal Bullock Cart Race Almost Kills a Man in Maharashtra
-
Saturday 25 August , 2018
Indian Matrimonial Advertisements: Casteist, Sexist And Colorist
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Happy Teachers Day: The Bollywood Way With Imtiaz Ali
- Ashish Nehra Appointed RCB Coach for New Season
- Bizarre Video of Fish Being Dropped into a Lake in Utah Has Social Media Enthralled
- Janhvi Kapoor Holidays With Sister Khushi and Navya Nanda in New York; See Pictures and Videos
- Tata Nexon Kraz Special Edition Leaked Before Launch, to Get Black and Neon Green Colour Scheme