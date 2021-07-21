Kerala Teachers Unite to Bring Electricity to Student's Under Construction House

Ever since the coronavirus pandemic forced the schools to shut down, schools have been running completing through online classes. Online classes have their own restrictions and on top of that, both the teachers and students are left at the mercy of proper internet connections, and many students in the rural areas of the country have more problems to take care of before thinking about internet connections. That is what the teachers at a school, Keezhal near Vadakar in Kerala found during a visit to a student’s home.

K Sreejan, a teacher at the school, said that when the teachers were visiting some students’ houses last month to see if everyone would be able to access the online classes, they found that one of their primary class students did not even have a power connection at her house. Since the house was still under construction, its wiring was yet to be completed.

This is when Sreejan, who had done a wiring course before becoming a teacher, took charge of doing the wiring of the house to help his student. He was joined by the other teachers P Rameshan, Arjun P S, Fahad K, Jijeesh R, and Faisal M. The school management too pitched in by buying the electrical equipment for the wiring and within a month, the house was brightened with lights.

Sreejan told New Indian Express, “The wiring was completed in just a day and a half. However, the earthing work was a bit difficult due to the rocky terrain on which the house has been built. So, we approached the KSEB officer concerned. The issue was resolved after two additional electrical earthings were laid."

According to Sreejan, it was incredible to see the smile on the little student’s face on seeing the bulb light up. The student was later given a mobile phone by the DYFI local committee.

Jayanthi K S, the school headmistress told New Indian Express, “The parents-teachers association, our staff, the alumni and the school management have joined hands to buy these kids smartphones."

