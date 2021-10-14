Kerala Thief Brags About Sexually Assaulting Woman During Interview With Behindwoods

The on-air confession by a former thief that he had sexually assaulted a woman at knife-point has drawn the attention of Kerala Women’s Commission. The admission was made when Maniyan Pillai was being interviewed by a YouTube channel called Behindwoods.

The commission has taken a suo motu case against the digital channel. Maniyan, a former thief, rose to fame after his biography was released a few years ago. In the interview, he casually recounts how he had once sexually assaulted a woman at knife-point when he had gone to rob a house.

According to a report in The News Minute, during a 20-minute interview, the anchor asks him: “When you break into a house, there will be beautiful women there. Some will be in their nightgown or even naked. Were you ever tempted or attracted to the women in such circumstances?”

To this, the former thief shockingly says: “I have seen many such women, but I had (liking) only towards one. The lights were on and the woman was sleeping with a book in her hand. She was not wearing anything except a thin, white gown held together with just a button. She must have been 22 years old. What attracted me to her was her skin, which was the colour of gold. I have seen several women but this woman looked like an angel. I will never forget it… I have only used her."

The women’s commission registered a case against these statements and directed state police chief to enquire into the case. The commission also asked police to action against the channel under IT act. The video has been removed now.

The News Minute report further quoted Maniyan as saying: “I turned off the light, held a knife to her neck and threatened to kill her if she made noise. When women are cooperating I can sense it from their breath. When I was leaving, she said, ‘You cruel person, at least show me your face.’ That was the only mistake I have committed."

The thief’s biography ‘Thaskaran, Maniyan Pillayude Athmakatha’ (biography of Maniyan Pillai) was written by GR Indugopan.

