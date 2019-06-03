Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

A Kerala Tourism Advertisement Found Its Way to New York City's Times Square

Times Square, which is also a very popular tourist attraction, now boasts of a billboard with Kerala tourism advertised on it.

Raka Mukherjee | News18.com

Updated:June 3, 2019, 4:08 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
A Kerala Tourism Advertisement Found Its Way to New York City's Times Square
Times Square, which is also a very popular tourist attraction, now boasts of a billboard with Kerala tourism advertised on it.
Loading...
'God's own country' is what Kerala is popularly known as, and it is this country that tourists from all over the world come to visit.

Trying to tap onto this global market, Kerala tourism has placed an advertisement in one of the busiest places in the world - Times Square, New York.

Times Square, which is also a very popular tourist attraction, now boasts of a billboard with Kerala tourism advertised on it.

Kerala tourism, which taps onto the theme of 'co-existence' of man with nature, found a place in the colorful, heterogeneous mixture of New York. A billboard captured that essence.




Posted on Redditthe advertisement certainly seems to have struck a cord with its viewers, and not just the ones who were there to witness it in person.

Card



Card


Card


Indians in the New York City metropolitan region are also one of the largest and fastest growing ethnicities in the New York City metropolitan area of the United States, with 2014 census data showing over 2 lakh residents.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram