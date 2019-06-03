A Kerala Tourism Advertisement Found Its Way to New York City's Times Square

'God's own country' is what Kerala is popularly known as, and it is this country that tourists from all over the world come to visit.Trying to tap onto this global market, Kerala tourism has placed an advertisement in one of the busiest places in the world - Times Square, New York.Times Square, which is also a very popular tourist attraction, now boasts of a billboard with Kerala tourism advertised on it.Kerala tourism, which taps onto the theme of 'co-existence' of man with nature, found a place in the colorful, heterogeneous mixture of New York. A billboard captured that essence.Posted on Redditthe advertisement certainly seems to have struck a cord with its viewers, and not just the ones who were there to witness it in person.Indians in the New York City metropolitan region are also one of the largest and fastest growing ethnicities in the New York City metropolitan area of the United States, with 2014 census data showing over 2 lakh residents.