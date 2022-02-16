Kerala Transgender Couple Tie the Knot on Valentine's Day

Transgender couple Syama S Prabhu and Manu Karthika tied the knot on Valentine’s Day in Thiruvananthapuram. The couple decided to register their marriage under transgender identity as per the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act, 2019.

Kerala | Transgender couple Manu Karthika & Syama S Prabha tied the knot in Thiruvananthapuram yesterday"We're happy to get married on Valentine's Day. We're completing the paperwork to approach Kerala HC to register our marriage under transgender identity," said Manu Karthika https://t.co/vE70VfxAAL pic.twitter.com/GtHfBOxTq9 — ANI (@ANI) February 14, 2022

In the photos that are going viral on the internet, the bride and groom are looking beautiful in traditional wedding outfits. Manu can be seen wearing a white kurta and lungi while Syama looks adorable in the metallic pink saree with traditional jewelry. Manu and Syama had to face difficulties to register their marriage as they had to go to Kerala High Court to seek permission. Earlier, the country has witnessed many transgender weddings but none of them had been registered as a transgender couple under the Special Marriage Act. Syama and Manu’s mentioned their identity as ‘transgender’ on their ID card which led them to take permission from Kerala High Court first for registration.

Manu is the resident of Thissur and works in HR for a multinational IT company, while Syama is from Thiruvananthapuram and works as the State Project Officer in the Transgender Cell in the Social Justice Department of Kerala. Manu and Syama have known each other for a long time. Manu proposed to Syama about 4 years ago. However, Syama took time to take consent from the family because of their responsibilities. Last year, Syama finally said the long-awaited ‘yes.’ However, the marriage plans didn’t work out due to COVID-19 lockdown.

Now, the couple’s wait got over and they finally got married. In an interview given to news agency ANI, a joyous Manu said, “We are so happy that our family and friends are here with us. This is the most precious moment for us because we waited so long for this day."

