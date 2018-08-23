GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
2-min read

Kerala Union Minister Sleeps at a Relief Camp in 'Solidarity', Gets Trolled and Begins #KannanthanamSleepChallenge

As expected, Twitterati got creative and started posting their 'sleeping' photos using the hashtag #KannanthanamSleepChallenge.

Anurag Verma | News18.com

Updated:August 23, 2018, 4:43 PM IST
Image credits: Alphons Kannanthanam / Facebook
When Union minister Alphons Kannanthanam decided to sleep at one of the relief camps in Kerala, he hadn't anticipated that he would trigger a whole new challenge for Twitterati to take up.

The state has set up around 1500 shelter camps for those who lost their houses during the catastrophic rains and floods.

Kannanthanam, too, visited one of them and took a nap there. This was his attempt in solidarity with the distressed citizens of Kerala. Interestingly enough, he also shared pictures of him snoozing at the relief camp.

His attempt, however, misfired and the Union Minister was ridiculed on social media platforms. Some Facebook users wondered who clicked his photograph while he was sleeping, while others asked the minister to take down the photos.

“In Changanassery SB high school camp," he wrote.



His Twitter post too didn't go down too well with the users.

"I slept at a relief camp last night in Changanacherry. Most people didn’t sleep thinking of a uncertain tomo," Kannanthanam wrote while tagging PM and other BJP ministers.

And it started.

















As expected, Twitterati got creative and started posted their 'sleeping' photos using the hashtag #KannanthanamSleepChallenge.

















