Kerala Union Minister Sleeps at a Relief Camp in 'Solidarity', Gets Trolled and Begins #KannanthanamSleepChallenge
As expected, Twitterati got creative and started posting their 'sleeping' photos using the hashtag #KannanthanamSleepChallenge.
The state has set up around 1500 shelter camps for those who lost their houses during the catastrophic rains and floods.
Kannanthanam, too, visited one of them and took a nap there. This was his attempt in solidarity with the distressed citizens of Kerala. Interestingly enough, he also shared pictures of him snoozing at the relief camp.
His attempt, however, misfired and the Union Minister was ridiculed on social media platforms. Some Facebook users wondered who clicked his photograph while he was sleeping, while others asked the minister to take down the photos.
“In Changanassery SB high school camp," he wrote.
His Twitter post too didn't go down too well with the users.
"I slept at a relief camp last night in Changanacherry. Most people didn’t sleep thinking of a uncertain tomo," Kannanthanam wrote while tagging PM and other BJP ministers.
I slept at a relief camp last night in Changanacherry. Most people didn’t sleep thinking of a uncertain tomo @narendramodi @AmitShah @BJP4India @BJP4Keralam @PiyushGoyal @dpradhanbjp pic.twitter.com/xQgnYjfZx5
— Alphons KJ (@alphonstourism) August 22, 2018
And it started.
While you were sleeping, how did you come to know 'most people didn't sleep'? Did you get sound sleep?
— Sandhya (@PplOfIndia) August 22, 2018
Entire Kerala is going through tough times. Sir, its not an opportunity for publicity. We respect you as a man of action. You are in our heart as a No-Nonsense leader. We would love to see your leadership to rebuild stronger and better Kerala. Action speaks & not photos.
— SPN (@WePANNI) August 22, 2018
pic.twitter.com/tAEfRKj0FO
— Joy.ettan (@CriticalJoy) August 22, 2018
Oh #Alphons, you got it entirely wrong. You should have asked the guy at the camp who took this picture to post it on #Twitter from another handle and then retweeted it.
This is the problem when you travel without your PR official. Please be careful next time you do such #drama!
— EldhoGeorgeKallingal (@eldho_kallingal) August 22, 2018
slept for 5 minutes .took good photos.made photos viral.then left. rascal,if u slept, what was grt to post photos abt it. next u will post pics of ur relieving in d open.if serious,post pics of ur community doing grt voluntary service@ this crisis.we will appreciate that better.
— Pradyot Mishra (@pradyot_m) August 22, 2018
As expected, Twitterati got creative and started posted their 'sleeping' photos using the hashtag #KannanthanamSleepChallenge.
റോഡിൽ കിടന്നു ഉറങ്ങുവാൻ തീരുമാനിച്ചു. #KannanthanamSleepChallenge
Statutory warning: Any resemblance for this post to actual persons, living, dead or dumb or actual events is purely coincidental. pic.twitter.com/8jAjmuArOC
— Chalu Union (@ChaluUnion) August 21, 2018
#KannanthanamSleepChallenge.
Sleeping after hard day of work
Please note: I am the one who is sleeping, but I am the one uploading photo while I am sleeping, because I am the sleeping I am the uploading
Kumbidi kku polum tholpikkan aavilla makkale pic.twitter.com/PT9SgtWdC3
— Sara..thush (@neeharabindu) August 22, 2018
#KannanthanamSleepChallenge I am sleeping for hours now. pic.twitter.com/qUQiTIaBF6
— Alwin K Wilson (@Alwin86835527) August 22, 2018
ഞാൻ ഉറങ്ങിയേ #KannanthanamSleepChallenge
Post your sleep decision pic pic.twitter.com/eCwFc3DOFe
— Lijesh Michael Srattel (@lijeshmichael22) August 21, 2018
ഗാഢ നിദ്രയിൽ ആണ് ഈ ട്വീറ്റ് ഇടുന്നത്.. ഉറങ്ങുന്നവർ മാത്രം RT അടിക്കുക
I dared @ChaluUnion 's #KannanthanamSleepChallenge and I challenge @Dinkan_ @noufalmoodadi @HarithaKT @roshanpty @anivar @K_S_Binu @hfactor @_stultus pic.twitter.com/dFOJOZLsBG
— Tyrion Lannister (@shareej) August 21, 2018
Following @ChaluUnion 's #KannanthanamSleepChallenge and @shareej 's challenge tagging me . not tagging anyone else pic.twitter.com/jrzkQOqXfH
— Anivar Aravind (@anivar) August 22, 2018
