'Only in Kerala' Says Twitter as Clip of Dancing Crowd Making Way for Ambulance Goes Viral

The ease at which the people make way for that Ambulance. pic.twitter.com/Fm38KpEaX3 — Advaid (@Advaidism) March 23, 2019

This is the best thing i have seen in internet today. 💓💓 https://t.co/0BmNeKRHZs — Kumar Padmanabhan (@kp0999) March 23, 2019

One of the things that rest of India can learn from #Kerala. And . And this isn't vile boasting from my end. I have seen year after year, how Keralites, instinctively, make way for ambulance. No matter where, no matter who! https://t.co/c18X7JGima — Sneha Koshy (@SnehaMKoshy) March 23, 2019

This is very common in almost all the places in South India. I have seen an ambulance move through a jam packed road in Chennai like a hot knife on a butter brick — Ram Kris (@ourNumberFour) March 23, 2019

Splendid . This is why Kerala is referred to as God's own country. — Amit Ghosh (@amitghoshspeaks) March 23, 2019

The one minute video was shot on Friday, during the Mannarkkad Pooram, one of the oldest temple festivals in Kerala, held in Palakkad every year.



Hundreds dancing for Kerala festival make way in seconds to let ambulance pass https://t.co/5QxUJXzI67 — Oommen C. Kurian (@oommen) March 23, 2019

Video from Kerala where people were celebrating a festival and how easily they made a way for ambulance !! pic.twitter.com/RdU9fSsvnX — Funnily Serious (@notionalview) March 24, 2019

Kudos to them 👍👏👏and happy to see the change.😍 https://t.co/NqUQm3Urcu — Shibu Varghese (@JeepCaptain) March 24, 2019

Festival Crowd In Kerala Swiftly Making Way For Ambulance Is Responsible Citizenship At Its Best!! 🙌#Kerala #festival #ambulance @Advaidism 🙌 pic.twitter.com/EyxANEP1Uh — Kumar Vishal (@vishal_tli) March 23, 2019

This is not restricted to Kerala. Check a grander version from Pune during Ganesh utsavhttps://t.co/t2eOmXBnJ5 — Athul Sha 🇮🇳 (@ShaAthul) March 24, 2019

And this happened in Pune during Ganesh Visarjan pic.twitter.com/J4mS2ejJDw — Parth (@humorscientist) March 23, 2019

A video from Mannarkkad, Kerala has been going viral on social media for all the right reasons. Shot during the festival of Mannarkkad Pooram, the annual temple festival held in the town of Palakkad, the video captured a street-full of revelers dancing to DJ beats.The video, shot from the top, depicts a road covered with thousands of devotees and enthusiasts jiving and dancing t the beats of popular Bollywood songs as they move forward. A mobile music van can be seen leading the dancing crowd as it blared top Bollywood tracks.However, the high-point of the one-minute video comes when an ambulance appears in the scene. Within instants, the roistering crowd seamlessly parted from the middle, allowing the ambulance to pass smoothly before converging on the road once again.The amazing feat was captured in the clip and has since been garnering a lot of applause and respect on social media.The crowd was celebrating the Mannarkkad Pooram fetsival, one of the oldest temple festivals of Kerala. It organised by the tempple dedicated to Sree Arakurissi Udayarkunnu Bhagavathy, the resident goddess of Palakkad. The festival is attended by thousands of people including tribal populations from other parts of Kerala who travel to Pallakad duringthe annual festival to pay their respects to the deity.This is not the only time such a video has been captured in India, a country marked by a multitude of festivals across states that draw large numbers of people onto the street, often bringing portions of cities to stand-stills.Others shared similar videos from the Ganesh fetsival in Pune where a huge crowd parted to let an ambulance pass.