Kerala Village Panchayat Does Away With 'Requests', Wants to Know 'Desires' in Forms

In a novel move, a village panchayat in Kerala’s Kottayam district has done away with the system of “requests" from the public and asked them to instead write down their “desires" in the application forms when they approach the office for any need. The UDF-ruled Panachikkad village panchayat decided to put an end to the traditional system of correspondence, according to a report by the Times of India. The report said that the move has been made in connection with the silver jubilee of the People’s Plan campaign in Kerala. The previous usage in correspondence used to be ‘apekshikkunnu’, which means “requesting". The word has also been replaced with ‘Thalparyapedunnu’ (desire) in printed application forms. The change has been notified through a detailed notice on the panchayat office notice board and is also being shared on social media.

The Times of India report quoted panchayat president Annie Mammen as saying, “They do not have to request for availing the service. This has been an age-old custom. The committee unanimously decided to change this system." She further said that availing the services of the panchayat was the right of the citizens. Panchayat secretary N Arunkumar said that usages likes this one have continued since the British rule and plenty of them remain to be changed. Panchayat junior superintendent Bindumon VR said that the public should not have to “beg" or “request" for services as the salary of government officials is paid through the taxes paid by the public. He added that all panchayats in Kerala should implement the same.

The officials added that the administrative reforms commission had been formally informed of this move, so that a government order can be issued to implement the same in all panchayats.

Decentralisation of power under the people planning campaign has enabled local self government institutions in the state to deal with the challenges posed by the COVID pandemic and ensure the health and food security of the populace, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Tuesday. Speaking on the occasion of the silver jubilee of the People Planning Campaign, which began in 1996, the CM said democracy does not make sense just by voting and electing a government every five years, rather people should be able to intervene in the exercise of power. He said that the Kerala model of decentralisation was unique in the country as under it one-third of the state budget was handed over to the local bodies with full planning authority.

