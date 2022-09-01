Kerala Woman Completes 81 Online Courses in 24 Hours, Creates Unique World Record

Online education has come a long way since the pandemic. For decades, education was linked to classrooms, but now the advantages of online learning have provided adults and students with far more options. Taking advantage of it, Rehna Shajahan from Kerala has made it to the International Book Of Records by getting 81 online certificates in different courses in just 24 hours. The 25-year-old has surpassed the previous world record for the highest number of online certificates in a single day, which was 75.

She has also become the first woman in history to make such a record in studies.

Rehna, a resident of Kottayam in Kerala, wanted to pursue a Master’s (M. Com) degree in commerce from Delhi’s Jamia Millia Islamia. However, she couldn’t get a seat. Later, she took online admission for two post-graduation courses, and in addition to applying for a master’s in Social Work, she also enrolled herself in a Diploma in Guidance and Counseling course.

After completing her PG, Rehna decided to study management and started to prepare for the Common Entrance Test (CAT) exam. As she cleared it, Rehna got a seat in the MBA program at Jamia Millia Islamia and she was the only Malayali student in her batch.

Rehna credits her success to her sister Nehla, who has been her source of inspiration. Rehna’s sister currently works in London, she has been a student of Lady Shri Ram College, Delhi University. Rehna has also worked for an NGO in Delhi named Women’s Manifesto.

