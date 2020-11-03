Kerala Woman Gives PSC Examination from Ambulance after Testing Positive for Coronavirus

A Public Service Commission candidate in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, has made headlines after she appeared for her PSC examination from the inside of an ambulance.

While an ambulance may not be the most ideal spot for appearing for an important examination, that is exactly the place Gopika Gopan found to appear for her examination.

Gopan, who had been preparing for days for the PSC examination in Malayalam for the post of assistant professor, tested positive for coronavirus on Saturday. Not one to give up easily it seems, Gopan decided to appear for the examination anyway.

On Monday, a desk was set up for the aspirant inside an ambulance which was parked outside a government school which was intended to be the examination venue. The examination was conducted by the Kerala Public Service Commission. Speaking to Times of India, Gopan said that once you began writing the test, the venue hardly mattered.

Gopan is one of many such students who have been affected by the Covid-19 pandemic and related emergencies. The PSC examination was originally intended to be held in July but had to be deferred due to the coronavirus pandemic and lockdown.

But Gopan's dedication to her education and career did not go unnoticed.

What admirable resolve to face adversity & fulfil her aspirations! My salutations to the brave & determined Gopika Gopan, one of my constituents. #covid19 #WeShallOvercome pic.twitter.com/Muyxryi77R — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) November 3, 2020

Congress's Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor shared Gopan's story on Twitter. "What admirable resolve to face adversity and fulfil her aspirations! My salutations to the brave and determined Gopika Gopan, one of my constituents," Tharoor wrote.