Kerala Woman Helps Blind Man Board Bus on Busy Road, Wins Praise Online

Video grab. (Image credit: Twitter)

In the video, the woman is seen chasing the bus and requesting the conductor to stop and then she helps the old, blind man to board it.

Buzz Staff
  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: July 9, 2020, 7:23 PM IST
A Kerala woman has won praise on social media after a video of her stopping a bus to ensure a visually-impaired man boards it.

In what looks like a scene out of movies, the woman is seen running after the bus to stop and asking the conductor to wait for the old man. She then walks to the man, who walks slowly with with this cane, and helps him board the bus. The video has been shared widely on social media and the woman has been praised by many for her brave gesture. She has reportedly been identified as Supriya, who works as a saleswoman in the town of Tiruvalla.

Watch the video here:

Here are some reactions to the video:

