Kerala Woman Helps Blind Man Board Bus on Busy Road, Wins Praise Online

A Kerala woman has won praise on social media after a video of her stopping a bus to ensure a visually-impaired man boards it.

In what looks like a scene out of movies, the woman is seen running after the bus to stop and asking the conductor to wait for the old man. She then walks to the man, who walks slowly with with this cane, and helps him board the bus. The video has been shared widely on social media and the woman has been praised by many for her brave gesture. She has reportedly been identified as Supriya, who works as a saleswoman in the town of Tiruvalla.

Watch the video here:

she made this world a better place to live.kindness is beautiful!



உலகம் அன்பான மனிதர்களால் அழகாகிறது#kindness #love pic.twitter.com/B2Nea2wKQ4 — Vijayakumar IPS (@vijaypnpa_ips) July 8, 2020

