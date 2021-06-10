Kerala Woman 'Missing' For 11 Years Found Living Secretly Next Door With Lover

A woman in Kerala’s Palakkad’s Ayalur village, who went missing 11 years ago, has been found living just 500 metres from her parent’s home with her lover. Sajitha, who left home as an 18-year-old, was found after the family of 34-year-old Alinchuvattil Rahman, lodged a complaint when he went missing three months ago. Rahman’s elder brother Basheer spotted him on Tuesday, which then led to them finding Rahman and Sajitha living on rent in another village. After police produced them before a local court, they were allowed to live together as Sajith said she wanted to live with Rahman. According to Nenmara Police Station House Officer Deepa Kumar A, the couple had to hide their relationship in fear of backlash since they belonged to different religions. He told Indian Express, “Their story sounds unusual, but we took the couple to Rahman’s house and they told us how Sajitha had lived secretly in a single room for all these years.” Sajitha had left home in February 2010, walked into Rahman’s house, and was not found all these years. She did not keep a mobile phone at that time and all the search attempts by the police back then failed. According to Kumar, nobody had any idea about their affair since usually, both the persons go missing when it comes to elopement.

According to Bashir, Rahman lived in a separate room and never let anyone inside. His parents too never bothered him since he is considered a hot-headed person. Bashir told Indian Express, “Sometimes he behaved like a mentally deranged person, would turn violent if someone tried to get into his room. He would even take his food in to eat… During the day, as everyone was at work, Rahman and Sajitha would have the house to themselves."

According to Ayalur panchayat member and a neighbour of Rahman’s parents Pushpakaran, Rahman was considered an introvert and people also suspected that he had mental issues. He said that Rahman had removed a few bars from the window of his room that enabled Sajitha to go out during the night since there was no attached toilet.

All these years, Sajitha was able to keep herself entertained with the help of a small TV. It is still unclear why she finally left the house three months back. On the same day, Rahman picked up a quarrel at home, stomped out, and started living with her in another village where they were found.

