Kerala Woman Becomes State’s First Commercial Pilot, Shashi Tharoor Calls Her 'Real Inspiration'

For 23-year-old Jeni Jerome, it was a dream come true when she finally knew she was to fly the Air Arabia G9 449 flight as a co-pilot from Sharjah to Thiruvananthapuram. A native of Kochuthura, a coastal village among the numerous ones in Thiruvananthapuram, Jeni currently lives in Ajman with her parents and she has always been passionate about flying. And as she got ready to man the co-pilot’s role on the flight to her hometown, Jeni received an outpouring of love and support from all on social media. And leading the pack was Congress leader and Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor, who sent his best wishes to Jeni for the flight.

“Congratulations to Jeni Jerome from Tvm’s Kochuthura on her maiden flight as co-pilot. When she flies today’s ⁦@airarabiagroup flight SHJ to TRV, it’s the realisation of a childhood dream of a girl from a small fishing hamlet to be a commercial pilot. A real inspiration!

Congratulations to Jeni Jerome from Tvm's Kochuthura on her maiden flight as co-pilot. When she flies today's ⁦@airarabiagroup⁩ flight SHJ to TRV, it's the realisation of a childhood dream of a girl from a small fishing hamlet to be a commercial pilot. A real inspiration! pic.twitter.com/0pJmXF2hoc— Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) May 22, 2021

“Jeni always loved flying. It was a dream she had from her younger days. In fact, her father Jerome was equally passionate about her flying. It was his dream too as much as it was Jeni’s, “her cousin Sherin was quoted as saying by The New Indian Express.

Jeni’s father Jerome works as a fabrication manager at the British company Lamprell and the family, both parents, Jeni and her brother Jeby have been settled in Ajman since the past 25 years. After her 12th exams, Jeni joined an aviation academy.

Tharoor’s tweet went viral and many people congratulated Jeni for her achievements.

Jeni’s flight left from Sharjah for Thiruvananthapuram at 10.25 pm on Saturday.

