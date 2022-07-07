Kerala Woman Travels 11 Countries in 10 Years With Savings From Her Grocery Shop

Ten years and eleven countries – this aptly sums up the life of Molly Joy, a resident of Irumpanam, Kerala, after she crossed the golden jubilee mark. At 61, Molly, who is the owner of a modest grocery shop in Chitrapuzha, has travelled across eleven nations in the past decade. She has spent Rs 10 lakhs on her excursions, most of which she earned by running a grocery shop, popularly known as Lulu Mall in her area. Though just a grocery shop, the young residents in the area call it that because you can find almost every household commodity in Molly’s shop. The shop was established 26 years ago by Molly and her husband.

Molly, who has been running the shop ever since her husband passed away 18 years ago, first got the whiff of travelling when her neighbours were going on a trip outside Kerala. Molly nodded affirmatively and went to places like Palani, Ooty, Kodaikanal, Mysuru, among other places. It was not before 2010 when Molly, having gotten the taste of travelling, wanted to span her wings further. She applied for a passport, and in 2012, boarded her first international flight.

Molly, who was born in Thiruvananthapuram, reminisced about her school days when her family did not have enough resources to send her on trips. “When I was in school, my parents did not have enough money to send me on tours. Not that I have a lot of money now, but my intense desire to travel and see the world brought money from nowhere,” she told Onmanorama.

Her first foreign visit was a 10-day-trip to Europe. “I thoroughly enjoyed my first flight journey and after visiting places I never thought I would visit, I realised how vast the world was.” Her first visit opened the gates wide open and multiple other destinations followed Europe. Molly mentioned how seeing the magnanimous Niagara Falls was an overwhelming experience for her.

Molly chalks out her travel plans quite efficiently and does not splurge on her tours. This is how, earnings from the grocery shop and a few gold pawns, has got Molly checking off one country at a time and going at it for ten years and counting.

