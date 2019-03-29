LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Kerala Woman Turns Husband's Old Passport into Phone Book, Grocery List

It happens only in India!

News18.com

Updated:March 29, 2019, 10:20 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Kerala Woman Turns Husband's Old Passport into Phone Book, Grocery List
Source: Facebook/Bhupinder Singh
Loading...
Even though the world is fast digitising with large numbers of data being stored digitally, Indians may still not be quite there yet.

For us Indians, taking written notes of things still matters as a woman from Kerala is correctly proving.

This woman decided to use her husband's old passport as a phone book and a notepad for jotting down essential daily details like grocery shopping lists.

A video of the metamorphosed passport was uploaded on Facebook and has since been going viral as a testament to Indians' ability for jugaad.



In the video, it can be seen that the passport, which is clearly not in use anymore, has been turned into a makeshft phone directory where the woman has jotted down several phone numbers. Toward the back, the empty pages of the passport have been used to record grocery lists.

While many of us often turn to random chits of paper, backsides of magazines and old diaries to take down daily records of things, this woman's ingenious use of an old passport has garnered several laughs on social media.

"This happens only in India," many netizens said after seeing the video.







Passports are one of the most widely accepted and basic documents of proof of identity and citizenship. Even old and invalid passports can be used to determine a person's identity. While it may not be a great idea to deface a passport even when it is old or in disuse, the woman's out=of-the-box usage of the document has impressed many.


Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram