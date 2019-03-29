Kerala Woman Turns Husband's Old Passport into Phone Book, Grocery List

It happens only in India https://t.co/ZNCtrw7POD — Abhimanyu (@madelykagun) March 28, 2019

Even though the world is fast digitising with large numbers of data being stored digitally, Indians may still not be quite there yet.For us Indians, taking written notes of things still matters as a woman from Kerala is correctly proving.This woman decided to use her husband's old passport as a phone book and a notepad for jotting down essential daily details like grocery shopping lists.A video of the metamorphosed passport was uploaded on Facebook and has since been going viral as a testament to Indians' ability for jugaad.In the video, it can be seen that the passport, which is clearly not in use anymore, has been turned into a makeshft phone directory where the woman has jotted down several phone numbers. Toward the back, the empty pages of the passport have been used to record grocery lists.While many of us often turn to random chits of paper, backsides of magazines and old diaries to take down daily records of things, this woman's ingenious use of an old passport has garnered several laughs on social media."This happens only in India," many netizens said after seeing the video.Passports are one of the most widely accepted and basic documents of proof of identity and citizenship. Even old and invalid passports can be used to determine a person's identity. While it may not be a great idea to deface a passport even when it is old or in disuse, the woman's out=of-the-box usage of the document has impressed many.