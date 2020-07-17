Kerala Woman Who Helped Blind Man Board a Bus Now Owns a Home, Thanks to her Act of Kindness

What goes round comes around and this phrase has come true for the Kerala woman whose video of helping an elderly visually impaired man board a bus went viral last week. Her gesture not only won praise online, it also helped her get a house.

Her kindness has helped her get a house, a dream which was hindered by poverty, the Hindustan Times reported. Supriya works as a saleswoman with the Alukkas group and the chairman of the company had visited her rented house to congratulate her after she became the talk of the social media. Chairman Joy Alukkas then told her to visit the the head office in Thrissur for a surprise.

The surprise was a home of her own and she was moved to tears as hundreds of workers cheered for her. "It was a spontaneous act and I never thought this will fetch me so much of praise and love,” she was quoted as saying. Supriya has been working in the company for three years and lived in a rented house with her children and husband.

Last week, Supriya's video of chasing a bus and helping the old man board it surfaced on social media. She was hailed as a hero for her act of kindness and generosity. She ran after the bus, stopped it and urged the conductor to wait for the old man who was walking with the help of a cane. The video then showed her walking back to the frail man and helping him get on the bus before she left.