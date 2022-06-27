Kerala Woman Writes Brother 434-metre Letter Weighing 5 kg, Eyes World Record

You would probably not even recall the last time you wrote a letter to someone. No, official emails do not count. We are talking about the age-old practice of communication through written letters which has long lost its relevance. While writing just a 10 line hand written letter to a loved one may seem like a tedious task to most of us in today’s times, a woman from Kerala, Krishnapriya, has written a 434-metre-long letter to her brother, a feat that not only encapsulates the bond between them but may also earn her a place in the Guinness World Records, as per Times Now.

On World Brother's Day, Krishnapriya, an engineer from Kerala's Peermade in the Idduki district, was unable to be with her younger brother. She even missed wishing him due to her hectic work schedule. Her 21-year-old brother, Krishnaprasad, who is a student felt dejected and sent her multiple texts on WhatsApp, reminding her of the day. However, Krishnapriya did not see the texts for a very long time, which led to her brother getting extremely hurt and blocking her on WhatsApp and not attending her calls.

“On Brother's Day, I typically give him a call or send him a text, but this year I forgot because of my hectic work schedule. I noticed that he provided me screenshots of every wish he had gotten from other people. We are like a mother and son. He stopped communicating with me and even blocked me on WhatsApp, which broke me,” Krishnapriya told Times Now.

She then decided to compensate for her mistake by sending a handwritten letter to her brother. She soon realised that if she had to pour out her heart in this letter, she would need much more than A4-sized paper and hence bought 15 rolls of billing paper and wrote on each of them. The letter was completed in 12 hours and then packed in a box, using gum and cello tape, with the box weighing 5.27 kilograms. The total length of the letter stood at 434-metre.

Krishnaprasad, upon receiving the box, naturally assumed it to be a present but was taken aback when he opened it and realized it was a letter. It was he who measured the length of the letter. Krishnapriya has now already sent a notification of her feat to the Guinness World Record and applied under the record for the longest letter ever written.

We hope that her name gets included in the World record and the love between the two siblings never ceases to exist.

