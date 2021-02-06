Kerala Youth Stage Accident for Video By Hitting Bike Purposely, Vehicles Confiscated

You must have seen many prank videos on the internet where the producers, after trolling the general public, usually draw their attention to the camera to convey it was just for fun. However, one such group in Kerala's Alappuzha district took this to an extremely dangerous level. A group of six men deliberately got involved in a minor accident to make the video.

After the incident came to light, the Motor Vehicles Department (MVD) confiscated their vehicle and suspended their licenses.

In a video, played by a local news channel, two bike-borne men can be seen approaching another bike, which also had two riders. After accelerating for a bit, they slow down before hitting the rear end of the other bike.

The other two men, one of whom is elderly, appear angry as the boys moved their bike parallel to the one hit by them.

According to a report byMathrubhumi.com, the youth, who recorded the entire incident, disappeared from the spot after apologising to the elderly man, who sustained an injury on his hand.

They then uploaded the video on the internet after adding background score and dialogues of a film called "In Harihar Nagar." The six men were recreating the scene from the film.

Reports suggest the incident occurred two weeks ago, and the group of men involved in this absurd troll video idea were the residents of Mahadevikadu near Harippad in Alappuzha.

The registration papers of bikes and licenses of these men have been suspended for six months.

Recently, a vehicle owned by one of the youths against whom MVD took action was reportedly involved in another accident Thrikkunnapuzha. A 38-year-old woman died in the unfortunate accident. The police had later identified the man and confiscated the vehicle, too.

The Motor Vehicles Department has ramped up efforts to inspect vehicles and take strict action against those violating rules. In another step, the department recently launched ‘Operation Screen’, taking action against the use of sun films, curtains or any other material blocking the view inside the vehicle.