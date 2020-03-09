'Not Like the Movies': Kerala YouTuber Vlogs About Life in a Coronavirus Isolation Ward

"I feel like a VIP," said Shakir Subhan to the camera asn he walked through the airport at Kannur, in a path that had been cleared for him.

With a face-mask on him, Subhan, known better by his YouTube name, 'Mallu Traveller', walked through Kannur airport in Kerala, headed straight into an ambulance waiting for him, and then to the isolation ward at a hospital. From there, he vlogged about what its like to be a suspected patient of Coronavirus COVID-19, in India. Subhan had landed from Azerbaijan, and was being sent to an isolation ward, after a suspected case of COVID-19.

Subhan had been on a motorcycle trip through countries like Qatar, Oman, United Arab Emirates and Iran starting October 2019, and had to return from Azerbaijan, where his trip was cut short after the country closed its borders.

In the vlog posted on his YouTube channel, he documents his journey from the Kannur airport, where he arrives with a face-mask. As he enters the ambulance and the ward he promises the health staff, and the camera several times "I will fully cooperate if I have the virus, and not try to deny the treatment. I will make sure it won’t spread to anyone.”"

As he records the vlog, he mentions at section, "This is nothing like the movies," and explains how he expected it to be, "I thought I would be made to lie in the bed and be surrounded by doctors. It’s not like that."

He records every step of the way - from reaching the ward, where he is taken through a different area so as to not come in contact with any other patient, then setting up his things in the empty ward. He also mentions how he isn't alone in the ward - another patient, a man, who is suspected to also have the disease, is in the isolation ward with him.

On his second day, in a different vlog, he mentions how the man had tested negative, and has been let go, and he was then, the sole patient in the isolation ward.

Subhan gives his audience minute-by-minute updates, what samples from him were taken for testing, when he was brought food and tablets, what he was doing at the moment, how sick or good he was feeling. He also commented on how neat and clean the facilities were, and asked his his audience to change their prejudices against government hospitals. Stating that government hospitals are clean and efficient, he adds, "Equipment used on me will not be used on another. The government is more forward than one thinks."

His videos were both recorded, edited, produced and uploaded from the isolation ward itself. He also urges people to go to a hospital if they feel the symptoms of the disease, using the analogy of the reality show.

"For money and fame, we go stay in an isolated house without without mobile for many days. If we can do that, why can't we do it for our country or people?" he asked.

You can watch the vlogs he has uploaded so far, below.

The current number of confirmed cases in India is 43. Follow live updates here.



