Kerala's Acclaimed Boat Race Recreated in Canada, Video Goes Viral

Boat races, locally known as Vallamkali, have always been a thrilling tradition of Kerala. Now, it seems this tradition has gone global. A video is going viral on the internet showing 21 teams in traditional boat race at The Professors lake at Brampton in Canada. The race included two women teams and 19 men teams with 11 members in each boat. The Indian event was organised in Toronto, The Consulate General of India by the Brampton Malayalee Samajam.

The Malayalee community members organised it for the celebrations of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav on 75 years of India’s Independence. The Union minister of State For External Affairs , V Muraleedharan, posted the video on his twitter and said, “Kerala Boat Race goes global! Traditional Kerala Boat Race recreated in Professor’s Lake, Brampton, Canada by Indian Toronto and Brampton Malayalee Samajam as part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav Watch the enthusiastic participation of 19 men and 2 women’s teams vying for the trophy”. The video stated that it was “250 meters of intense competition".

Kerala Boat Race goes global!Traditional Kerala Boat Race recreated in Professor's Lake, Brampton, Canada by @indiaintoronto & Brampton Malayalee Samajam as part of #AzadiKaAmritMahotsav Watch the enthusiastic participation of 19 mens’ and 2 womens’ teams vying for the trophy. pic.twitter.com/bxrz1PmGUj — V. Muraleedharan (@MOS_MEA) August 29, 2021

The viral video has got around 1600+ views till now, the Malayalees living in Toronto were seen thanking the Union Minister in the comment section below for his extensive support to the community as they have been keeping alive the tradition even in the other country.

Brampton Boat Race is organised in the whole North America by Brampton Malayalee Samjam. Being one of the oldest traditions of Kerala, the great event is often called Aranmula Boat Race or Aranmula Uthrittathi Vallamkali which is held during the harvest season in months of August and September. Brampton Malayalee Samjam , which defines itself as a non- political, secular and cultural organization which is working with the objective of preserving the culture language and heritage of Kerala.

