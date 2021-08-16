Kerala's Armed Forces Arrange Boat to Form '75' on Independence Day

India was drenched in patriotic feel as it celebrated its 75th Independence Day with various events across the country on August 15.While the celebrations were toned down because of the COVID-19 protocols, there was no shortage of enthusiasm and zeal among the people. As part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, the Armed Forces also held various events in different parts of the country. In Kerala, a special boat race was organised in Akkulam Lake in the state’s capital Thiruvananthpuram. The boat race organised by the Madras Regiment of the India Army had participation from 75 soldiers and ended with boats aligning to form numerical figures ’75’.

According to news agency ANI, Brigadier Kartik Seshadri, Station Commander at the Pangode Military Station inaugurated the event at Akkulam Lake. A clip of the event was also shared on Twitter. The footage featured a drone shot of the boats aligning to form ‘75’ with the tricolour flag at the top.

Check it out here:

#WATCH | Kerala: Fishing boats formed numeric figure '75' in Tricolour at Akkulam lake in Thiruvananthapuram to mark 75 years of India's Independence, yesterday pic.twitter.com/qpbVDNApyn— ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2021

Since being shared online, the clip has received over 9 thousand views and 600 likes on the microblogging site.The Pangode Military Station also organised a felicitation ceremony at the Raj Bhawan where Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khad felicitated Gallantry Awardees and Veer Naris. While addressing the gathering, governer lauded the armed forces’ devotion and sacrifice in defending the territorial integrity of the country.

A Pan India flag hoisting drive was launched by the Indian Cost guard to celebrate the event and as part of it, a team from the ICG station hoisted the tricoloroff coast Kovalam. Indian Coast Guard Ship C-427 and C-441 also hoisted the National flag and dressed overall at Kollam and Vinzhinjam, respectively.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had hosted the Tokyo Olympics 2020 contingent at the Red Fort during the flag hoisting ceremony. PM announced various schemes and shared his vision

