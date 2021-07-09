Kerala's Village Food Channel Created 25kg Lollipop and Yes, It's Edible

There is no dearth on the internet for quirky food videos. Social media users often stumble upon various recipes or marvels in this category. One more astonishing video by a popular food channel called “Village Food Channel” is going viral. Firoz Chuttipara, the creator of the channel, created the world’s biggest lollipop that he claims weighs 25 kg. The 9.48-minute-long clip shows the process of this feat. The video received more than a million views in three days of uploading. He and his partner are seen making this huge candy with basic equipment in an outdoor location.

The video shows them using a large utensil to boil massive amounts of sugar and water. They are then seen adding to it certain flavours and colours. The mixture is put in an earthen pot for shaping it. The duo then breaks the pot after adding a large stick to it. They also tasted the sugary treat by breaking a part of it.

Watch Video Here:

This is not the first time that Chuttipara tried something different. He is known to experiment using enormous quantities of ingredients. Earlier, the food vlogger uploaded a making-video of the “biggest ice cream.” It weighed 50 kg as per the channel. He also shared a video of cooking “5kg Herbal fish fry.” Another of his works includes a recipe made out of 500 kgs of vegetables. The channel boasts of having above 4.9 million subscribers.

Earlier, food enthusiasts got to see a rare sight of the world’s largest egg chicken roll. Also called Kathi roll, it is one of the popular street-side favourites in Kolkata. A restaurant in the city named Chef Alladin made this big roll. It is up for sale here only for Rs 349. The Internet can never cease getting amazed by the creative food stories.

