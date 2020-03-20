Keralites are Social Distancing Even in Queues Outside Alcohol Shops

As the whole world tries to deal with the deadly novel coronavirus, there is one thing that's for sure - staying at home is possibly the only way of keeping the virus at bay. Now that even Prime Minister Narendra Modi has advised social distancing in an address on Thursday, the whole country seems to be following these rules down to the last detail.

And people in Kerala seem to have taken things a bit too literally. In photos and videos that have gone viral on social media, people from the Kannur district in Kerala can be seen lining up outside a beverages outlet while at the same time maintaining a distance of at least one arm between each other.

Kerala leads yet again, by example, and shows what social distancing is all about!

Responsible drinking has a new meaning. Malayalis queuing up to buy alcohol. #COVID2019india #Kerala pic.twitter.com/UuBwvyipuH — varghese k george (@vargheseKgeorge) March 19, 2020

A scene from a beverages outlet at Thalassery in Kannur district of #Kerala.

Seems like people are religiously following the instructions of @CMOKerala and @shailajateacher.

An example of #SocialDistanacing at its best. #FightingCoronavirus pic.twitter.com/zcnCl2QEJI — Rohit Thayyil روہت تیل (@RohitThayyil) March 19, 2020

Social distancing or self isolation has been described as the act of staying away from public areas, avoiding mass gatherings, staying indoors and maintaining a distance or at least a few feet from others by WHO, CDC and other such organisations.

With no cure in sight, staying at home in isolation seems to be most feasible way of preventing the disease which has already claimed over ten thousand lives around the world.