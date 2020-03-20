English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
1-MIN READ

Keralites are Social Distancing Even in Queues Outside Alcohol Shops

Kerala leads yet again, by example, and shows what social distancing is all about!

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: March 20, 2020, 1:42 PM IST
As the whole world tries to deal with the deadly novel coronavirus, there is one thing that's for sure - staying at home is possibly the only way of keeping the virus at bay. Now that even Prime Minister Narendra Modi has advised social distancing in an address on Thursday, the whole country seems to be following these rules down to the last detail.

And people in Kerala seem to have taken things a bit too literally. In photos and videos that have gone viral on social media, people from the Kannur district in Kerala can be seen lining up outside a beverages outlet while at the same time maintaining a distance of at least one arm between each other.

Social distancing or self isolation has been described as the act of staying away from public areas, avoiding mass gatherings, staying indoors and maintaining a distance or at least a few feet from others by WHO, CDC and other such organisations.

With no cure in sight, staying at home in isolation seems to be most feasible way of preventing the disease which has already claimed over ten thousand lives around the world.

