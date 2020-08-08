BUZZ

2-MIN READ

Keralites Donating Blood, Preparing Food Packets After Air India Crash Restores Faith in Humanity

Photo: Twitter/ S.R Praveen

These visuals from the aftermath of the Kozhikode crash are proof that humanity persists even in the face of a pandemic.

Buzz Staff
  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: August 8, 2020, 11:50 AM IST
People, wearing masks and disposable gloves, lining up outside blood banks. Volunteers working late into the night to organise food packets.

At least 18 people, including both pilots, were killed after an Air India Express plane with more than 190 on board skidded off the runway on Friday at the Karipur airport in Kozhikode in Kerala. Officials said 16 of the 172 injured are in a critical condition.

The plane, part of the Vande Bharat Mission to repatriate Indian nationals from overseas during the coronavirus lockdown, skidded off the tabletop runway and fell into a 35-feet deep valley, breaking into two portions.

Friday is being described as a black day for Kerala, owing to a landslide in the early hours of the day and a plane crash at night - both of which resulted in several deaths. However, even as the crash shocked the state to the core, Keralites stepped forward to do their bit. In the face of calamity, and even while we're grappling with a global pandemic, Keralites came forth to help those who have been affected by the crash.

Following the crash, all flights that were due to land at Karipur airport have been diverted to Kannur. Photos that have gone viral on social media show several volunteers at Kannur preparing food packages for distressed passengers who were supposed to land at Karipur.

Youths also queued up outside blood baanks, in the wee hours of the morning, to donate blood which would be required in abundance to treat the victims of the crash. Several people took to Twitter to laud their efforts:

India's top aviation body, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), has ordered a detailed inquiry into the matter. It said the plane broke into "two pieces" after landing at the airport.

