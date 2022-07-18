'Kesariya' Song is Reminding Twitter of 'Laaree Chhootee' and We Can't Unhear it

If Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt’s Kesariya song had you concerned after the ‘love storiya’ part, wait till you hear the other “sus” thing about it. Twitter had agreed for the most part that Arijit Singh’s soulful croon was all okay except the “love storiya” bit but now, after one user’s revelation, that too has been called into question. Remember Abhay Deol grooving to Laaree Chhootee by Pakistani band Call in his film Ek Chalis Ki Last Local released in 2007? A Twitter user going by @Ctrlmemes_ has pointed out that the tune of Kesariya sounds a lot like it.

Abe itna bhi copy mat karo #Kesariya pic.twitter.com/uNtaHKhylM — Ctrl C + Ctrl Memes 45 (@Ctrlmemes_) July 17, 2022

Disrespect to laree chootee https://t.co/gZ40iIPsxW — Nikhil (@JoKeR_mufc) July 18, 2022

No wonder i was humming laaree chooti yesterday all day https://t.co/6GdSKGdN4R — GS (@missgumsum) July 18, 2022

Omg …… i knew i heard this tune. @AbhayDeol is love https://t.co/IDCP5mxm1g — Arnav (@arnavd70) July 18, 2022

Wtf would they do that #KyaHuaJoLareeChhuti is an emotion yaar, please. Pura tune copy maar diya Had expected #kesariya to be lot better but I knew that after the over hyped chorus that we saw in the teaser, the song would not really meet up the expectations https://t.co/NrB1nbrZrQ — •~astha~• (@pahadichyeli) July 18, 2022

Some people did say that the two tunes didn’t sound all that similar to each other.

No, they’re not the same because each one is accented at different points. Melody lines could be similar because all music have the same notes to choose from. https://t.co/sbr0TEB1WO — Maanchhe (@novemberbridges) July 18, 2022

Kuch bhi. It doesn't sound similar https://t.co/80RFHBp4NG — Hardik (@KyaSeKyaHoGya) July 18, 2022

The Kesariya song has been composed by Pritam and written by Amitabh Bhattacharya. Many Twitter users could be seen tagging Pritam to get a clarification on the alleged “copy”. The song had been hyped up quite a bit and people had been eagerly anticipating it. Since its drop, Kesariya thus received quite a lot of scrutiny, especially since the “love storiya” lyrics set the memes rolling.

People had also been waiting to witness Bollywood’s new IT couple Ranbir and Alia romance each other on the big screen for the first time since their wedding.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.