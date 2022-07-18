CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » News » Buzz » 'Kesariya' Song is Reminding Twitter of 'Laaree Chhootee' and We Can't Unhear it
2-MIN READ

'Kesariya' Song is Reminding Twitter of 'Laaree Chhootee' and We Can't Unhear it

By: Buzz Staff

News18.com

Last Updated: July 18, 2022, 12:28 IST

New Delhi, India

Remember Abhay Deol grooving to Laaree Chhootee by Pakistani band Call in his film Ek Chalis Ki Last Local released in 2007? (Credits: Sony Music India)

Remember Abhay Deol grooving to Laaree Chhootee by Pakistani band Call in his film Ek Chalis Ki Last Local released in 2007? (Credits: Sony Music India)

'Love storiya' is not the only allegation Twitter has brought against Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt starrer song Kesariya.

If Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt’s Kesariya song had you concerned after the ‘love storiya’ part, wait till you hear the other “sus” thing about it. Twitter had agreed for the most part that Arijit Singh’s soulful croon was all okay except the “love storiya” bit but now, after one user’s revelation, that too has been called into question. Remember Abhay Deol grooving to Laaree Chhootee by Pakistani band Call in his film Ek Chalis Ki Last Local released in 2007? A Twitter user going by @Ctrlmemes_ has pointed out that the tune of Kesariya sounds a lot like it.

Some people did say that the two tunes didn’t sound all that similar to each other.

The Kesariya song has been composed by Pritam and written by Amitabh Bhattacharya. Many Twitter users could be seen tagging Pritam to get a clarification on the alleged “copy”. The song had been hyped up quite a bit and people had been eagerly anticipating it. Since its drop, Kesariya thus received quite a lot of scrutiny, especially since the “love storiya” lyrics set the memes rolling.

People had also been waiting to witness Bollywood’s new IT couple Ranbir and Alia romance each other on the big screen for the first time since their wedding.

