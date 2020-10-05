Keto Diet is Suspected to Be the Reason for Actress Mishti Mukherjee's Death. How Safe is It?

Weight loss and dieting is held synonymous in the view of a common man. The idea for healthy lifestyle and enhanced appearance has changed manifold over the years. The concept of dieting becomes more diverse when it comes to the world of glamour and showbiz.

The untimely recent death of Bengali actress Mishti Mukherjee has brought several questions to the dais. The tragic death of the actress is caused by kidney failure and the prime suspect in the case is keto diet.

Many revelations have surfaced since the unfortunate incident happened. It has become more important to understand the possible threats that caused Mukherjee’s health to deteriorate and eventually her death.

What is the keto diet?

Keto Diet, also known as KD, involves intake of high amounts of fat with ample amounts of protein and some carbohydrates. The regime is mainly followed by diabetics as it causes considerable declines in insulin and blood sugar levels.

However, nutritionist Ruchi Sharma points out that keto diet is predominantly used to help lessen seizures in kids suffering from epilepsy. Evading required carbs to substitute proteins and fats has become a huge doctrine with those rushing to weight loss.

How does a keto diet lead to kidney failure?

Parmeet Kaur, Senior Dietician at Narayana Hospital, Gurugram, says that the results are quick after starting with the keto diet. As fast as one week, the outcomes are so quick as the body starts to use the body fat itself to generate more energy compared to the carbohydrates.

However, extended consumption of the fat involves high risk of growing cholesterol. The high protein also thrusts a lot of pressure on the kidneys. Many followers of the Keto diet will announce experiencing low blood pressure. This, in the long run, can cause heart diseases.

Only if the prime focus is on losing weight then one should take it up, suggests Kaur. Further, it is important to first consult your nutritionist and follow every necessary provision.

Also, radically dropping carbohydrates and overburdening the kidneys can result in many problems. It eliminates the waste products of protein metabolism.

The most common reasons for kidney diseases and renal failures are diabetes and high blood pressure. It damages the delicate tissues and blood vessels of the kidneys.

Instead of following a keto diet, a well-formulated low-carb diet is highly recommended. A diet which is not normally high in proteins but also helps in maintaining weight loss.