Kevin Bacon Posed With a Bunch of Pigs and Asked the Internet for Sizzling Captions

Bacon. Just the mere mention of the processed pork belly is enough for people to drool and think about the crispy, smoky goodness. However, Bacon is not only a cold cut but also a common last name. Hollywood actor Kevin Bacon took full advantage of his last name through his social media handles on Monday. Bacon, famous for roles in films like Hollow Man, Apollo 13 and Footloose took to Facebook to share a photo of him with guess what? Pigs!

Bacon posed with not one, not two, but four little pigs and wrote, “Ok folks, I need your help with this one…Caption this." This resulted in netizens getting as creative as they can and helping Bacon with extremely hilarious caption suggestions.

Some users referred to Bacon’s podcast ‘The Last Degree of Kevin Bacon’ and suggested captions like “6 degrees of Pigs and a Bacon" and “Six Degrees of Bacon and More Bacon."

Some other hilarious suggestions include: “Sometimes you just want one whole slice of bacon with four little bacon bits," “I got a fever….. and the only prescription is More Bacon," ““Presenting a big ol’ slab of bacon…and his pigs” and “Now presenting Kevin Bacon and the Bacon Bits!"

This is, however, not the first time that Bacon has associated himself with the animal. According to The Guardian, the 62-year-old had last year helped a Scottish SPCA campaign to find a new home for Kevin Bacon, a four-year-old neutered male kunekune pig, after his owner could no longer care for him. Seeking help for the pig, Bacon had then tweeted, “Help find a fellow Kevin a home?"

