Kevin Hart Gifts Goat to Chris Rock on Stage with Dave Chappelle, Names it Will Smith

Kevin Hart, Chris Rock, and Dave Chapelle enjoyed a GOAT moment of their lives at Madison Square Garden. Last weekend, at Chris Rock’s show that included a surprise-opener by Dave Chappelle, Rock received a bizarre gift from fellow comedian Kevin Hart. The most EPIC moment of the night came when Kevin Hart presented his surprise gift to Chris Rock.

If you’re wondering, it was a luxurious car or an expensive accessory, then you’re very much wrong. In a bizarre twist of events, Hart decided to gift him a goat to literally emphasize that he considers him a GOAT (greatest of all time). As soon as the petite animal was brought up on the stage, it prompted the audience to break out in tremendous laughter.

When Dave, Chris, and Kevin were all on the stage, Chapelled said, “Don’t act like I’m crazy, you brought the goat here. The goat is confused about what’s happening. What are you going to name this goat Chris?” To this, Kevin Hart promptly replied, “The name is Will Smith” which left the audience hooting.

Yes a 100% real Goat pic.twitter.com/VsC6oL8KMh — Drew (@ifiwasperfect) July 24, 2022



In a shocking turn of events, Will Smith slapped Chris Rock during Oscars 2022 after the comedian made fun of the former’s wife’s bald hairstyle. This happened when the latter appeared on the stage to present the award for the documentary feature category. While doing so, Rock made a punchline out of Will Smith’s wife Jada Pinkett’s bald hairstyle. For those unaware, Jada Pinkett Smith suffers from a medical condition namely alopecia, which is the cause of her hair loss.

Rock’s poking fun at Jada did not go down well with Will Smith and he walked onto the Oscars 2022 stage to personally confront the comedian. However, the confrontation took a violent turn when Smith literally slapped Rock in front of everyone. The violent encounter had been condemned by several personalities and Will Smith has also been banned from the Oscars for the next 10 years.

Talking about the Chris Rock special show, comedian Kevin Hart also took to Twitter to share a few glimpses of the epic moment via Twitter. Hart wrote, “Last night was by far the best moment of my career…I can’t even explain it…I can’t find the words…Just know that last night was the true definition of a “EPIC NIGHT”…I love my brothers more than words can explain. We made history last night!!!” Take a look at it below:

Last night was by far the best moment of my career…I can’t even explain it…I can’t find the words…Just know that last night was the true definition of a “EPIC NIGHT”…I love my brothers more than words can explain. We made history last night!!!#RockHartChappelle pic.twitter.com/x1XtRXZQCO — Kevin Hart (@KevinHart4real) July 24, 2022

Kevin Hart also appeared on the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to confirm that Rock had no idea about the gift.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here