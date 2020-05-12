Kevin Pietersen Grooving to AR Rahman's Tunes on TikTok Has Grabbed Music Maestro's Attention

Former England skipper Kevin Pietersen has been busy interacting with his online following with innovative TikTok videos during the coronavirus induced lockdown.

A big part of his content comes from Bollywood songs and Hindi dialogues, which are a rage among his Indian fans.

In one of his recent posts, the batsman was seen dancing on a classic Tamil song, which was composed by AR Rahman. Part of the 1993 film Gentleman, ‘Ottagathai Kattiko’ is a catchy tune even today.

And the sight of Pietersen grooving to the song made it go viral.

The video was such widely shared that the music composer also shared the player’s video on his personal Instagram account.

Although at first, it seems like the English man is having difficulty mapping the beats of the song, we soon see it is a part of his act as he starts dancing correctly on a beat.

Earlier, the Pietersen had collaborated with another cricketer cum rising TikTok star David Warner. Former India cricketer and commentator Akash Chopra had also featured in the video clip.

The background score used was ‘Kukkad’ from the 2012 Bollywood movie Student of the Year.

After Warner’s dance video on Telugu hit ‘Butta Bomma’ went viral, the English player tried his ‘hands’ on it.

In another video, Pietersen was seen venting up his irritation regarding the whole COVID-19 situation.