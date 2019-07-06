Take the pledge to vote

Pietersen Had This to Say About English Football Star Harry Kane Batting For Kohli in World Cup

The two stars came face to face at the ongoing World Cup recently and Kane batted against and bowled to Kohli.

News18.com

Updated:July 6, 2019, 10:23 AM IST
Pietersen Had This to Say About English Football Star Harry Kane Batting For Kohli in World Cup
Representative Image.
In the world of sports, cricket and football seldom cross paths and while the House is forever going to be divided on which sport triumphs the other (Fun fact: they don’t. Peaceful Co-existence is beautiful. Try it), Indian skipper Virat Kohli and Tottenham forward Harry Kane made that happen.

After trouncing his team to the semi-finals of the World Cup, Indian skipper Virat Kohli took some time off unwinding – this time on the grounds itself – by sharing few moments of light cricketing with Kane. With six goals, Kane finished as the leading scorer at the World Cup last summer to win the Golden Boot, leading the team to the semifinals for a fourth-place finish.

The two stars came face to face at the ongoing World Cup recently and Kane batted against and bowled to Kohli, who is to Indian cricket in England what the striker was to English football in Russia last year.

Even though the cup did not ‘come home’ for England at the FIFA World Cup, the same cannot be assumed in cricket as they host nation made an incredible comeback after some momentarily tentative performances.

Potentially India is one of England's biggest obstacles in their quest to win a maiden title in cricket's showpiece and they are likely to be semifinal opponents.

However, sports rivalry notwithstanding, this did not stop FIFA World Cup Golden Boot winner Kane from wishing luck to Virat Kohli.

"Brilliant spending time with @imVkohli at Lord's recently. Wish him all the best for the rest of the World Cup except if they play England!" Kane tweeted.

"Virat is some player! In the high pressure situations shows what type of a player you are, and he does it time and time again!" the Tottenham Hotspurs forward said.

He posted a video of their meeting during which they exchanged pleasantries.

Kohli responded, "I love football. That's what we were talking about the other day. Every cricket team plays football for warm ups. I bet none of the football teams ever try cricket!"

In fact, if you’ve ever paid attention to Kohli’s bio on Twitter you’d know that he identifies himself to be a “soccer enthusiast” among other things. “The Official twitter account of Virat Kohli, Indian cricketer, gamer, car lover, loves soccer and an enthusiast,” it reads.

After the two enjoyed playing with bat and ball, the Indian batting mainstay said: "he is much better at cricket than I am at football".

The meeting between the two players drew up some interesting reactions, and one particularly hilarious one from former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen.

Replying to the video on Kohli's Instagram, Pieterson, who seems to be a Chelsea fan, said, “Pls hang out with someone from a proper football club, mate. Spurs are so far inferior to the Chelsea legends! Thanks.”

With shots fired, Pietersen’s comment has left Premier League fans divided.

However, all this light-hearted banter aside, this comment perhaps proves that cricket and football share a special relationship, that tends to get fans of both the sports closer as well.

