IPL 2019: Kevin Pietersen Stops By to Play Gully Cricket, Desi Fans Remind Him of 'Important' Rules

Former English cricketer and current commentator in the ongoing Indian Premier League Kevin Pietersen admitted in a tweet that he wasn't very good at the popular sport.

Anurag Verma | News18.com

Updated:March 29, 2019, 6:33 PM IST
IPL 2019: Kevin Pietersen Stops By to Play Gully Cricket, Desi Fans Remind Him of 'Important' Rules
Screenshot from video posted by Kevin Pietersen on Twitter.
Gully cricket in India can be as competitive as the one played with the leather ball on a cricket ground. One-tip one-hand: out, the ball going to the neighbour's compound without a bounce: out, or worse, the batsman has to fetch the ball if he/she happens to hit in the gutter. Yep, the sport isn't a child's play.

Former English cricketer and current commentator in the ongoing Indian Premier League Kevin Pietersen learned it the hard way when he tried his hands at the popular sport with a bunch of kids in Bengaluru.

"Just stopped on the side of the road to play gulley cricket in Bangalore. Always wanted to do it! Today I did it!" wrote Pietersen on his Twitter account.



Pietersen, who has played in the IPL for Royal Challengers Bangalore, Delhi Daredevils (Delhi Capitals) and the defunct Rising Pune Supergiant, also shared a video of him taking a full swing at a ball.



Watching the star cricketer spending quality time to try the Indian obsession left Pietersen fans delighted on the microblogging website.









The usual banter followed and desis were quick to remind KP of some crucial gully cricket rules. From improving his stance to breaking windows, Pietersen has a long way to go.



























Uh, oh.

