

Just stopped on the side of the road to play gulley cricket in Bangalore.



Always wanted to do it!



Today I did it! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/7HTLgIAd8Q

— Kevin Pietersen (@KP24) March 28, 2019



Wow, wonderful experience for the kids too. They will always remember this game all their lives. Also wherever you go now more kids will look forward to have you play with them. Lastly, Mankad is legal in gully cricket. LOL. Cheers Mr. Kevin

— Chris (@chris_a18) March 28, 2019



And the kids will remember for a long time. Cricket with KP.❤



— Julie Gould (@rabbitsj70) March 28, 2019





Great pic brother.

— Trevor Immelman (@TrevorImmelman) March 28, 2019



Abe gully cricket me itne zor se shot nahi maarte hai



— Faad Dunga BC (@naalaYUCK) March 28, 2019





Of course,You won't be knowing the unique rules like if the ball goes into a drain, you are out and you have to fetch it back.

— Dr. La-ilaaj (@Dr_arastu007) March 28, 2019



In Gulley Cricket

It's compulsory for

A Good Batsman to

Break A Window Glass ...







— Sekhar Gogoi (@SekharGogoi1) March 28, 2019





Your stance is not suited for gully cricket peit!!

— Kushal (@iamkushal_) March 28, 2019



Because GullyCricket is not about big drives.



— Vaquas Alvi (@VaquasAlvi_) March 28, 2019





Careful with the cars around. .

— Ashwin (@Ashwin_Gour) March 28, 2019



Very poor shot selection



— ANIL GILL (@ANILGIL88870111) March 29, 2019





You don't have the proper technique for gully cricket, can tell by your stance.

— Silly Wonka (@Rumpelstilt5kin) March 28, 2019



Try your usual switch hit over there ;



— karthickshenbagam (@karty25) March 28, 2019





Used to hate it when some uncle showed up like this to play 2 balls because he thought he was sunil gavaskar.

— Akshar | اكشار (@akshaaaaar) March 28, 2019

Gully cricket in India can be as competitive as the one played with the leather ball on a cricket ground. One-tip one-hand: out, the ball going to the neighbour's compound without a bounce: out, or worse, the batsman has to fetch the ball if he/she happens to hit in the gutter. Yep, the sport isn't a child's play.Former English cricketer and current commentator in the ongoing Indian Premier League Kevin Pietersen learned it the hard way when he tried his hands at the popular sport with a bunch of kids in Bengaluru."Just stopped on the side of the road to play gulley cricket in Bangalore. Always wanted to do it! Today I did it!" wrote Pietersen on his Twitter account.Pietersen, who has played in the IPL for Royal Challengers Bangalore, Delhi Daredevils (Delhi Capitals) and the defunct Rising Pune Supergiant, also shared a video of him taking a full swing at a ball.Watching the star cricketer spending quality time to try the Indian obsession left Pietersen fans delighted on the microblogging website.The usual banter followed and desis were quick to remind KP of some crucial gully cricket rules. From improving his stance to breaking windows, Pietersen has a long way to go.Uh, oh.