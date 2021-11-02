Keywords Related to Netflix Show 'Squid Game' Banned on E-commerce Platforms in China?

All keywords related to ‘Squid Game’, the Korean dystopian show on Netflix, has reportedly been banned on e-commerce sites in China. An online check by the South China Morning Post yielded no results for a keyword search using “Squid Game” on Taobao Marketplace, JD.com and Pinduoduo. However, consumers have found roundabout ways to find the merchandise they want. Alternative keywords like ‘Korea’ and ‘Halloween costume’ yielded products related to the show on the digital platforms. “An online toy merchant surnamed Zeng, who is based in Yiwu city in eastern Zhejiang province, said he found out that his Squid Game-related products could not be seen on the major e-commerce platforms using the show’s title as a keyword search," said the report in SCMP. Squid Game, now the most-watched series of Netflix, has launched a million memes and sold a billion dalgona candies since it released on September 17.

Netflix is not available in China and Squid Game has not been officially released in the country by any other streaming platform because of the strict licensing rules there. However, the show has become very popular in China with viewers watching it through VPNs, unofficial streaming sites and file transfer. A few days ago, a Beijing bakery had introduced a Squid Game-themed confection-making challenge in its store as it sought to cash in on the massive popularity of the South Korean show, reported Reuters. That is why, it is no wonder that fans are searching for merchandise related to the show online.

“Factories in mainland China are busy churning out Squid Game-related products for domestic and overseas shoppers to capitalise on the hit show. These goods include the black face masks, jumpsuits and track kits used by the characters in the nine-episode survival drama television series," added the report in SCMP. The popularity of the show is such that a Squid Game cryptocurrency token recently appeared on the PancakeSwap marketplace.

According to the data released by the streaming platform, roughly 132 million people have watched at least two minutes of the show in the first three weeks, surpassing the former number honed by the American show, ‘Bridgerton.’ Another piece of data reveals that people have spent more than 1.4 billion hours cumulatively while watching the show. As many as 87 million people have watched the show from the start to the end of season 1.

