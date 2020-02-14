Take the pledge to vote

KFC And Crocs Come up with 'Fried Chicken Shoes', And We're Really Confused

KFC has teamed up with Crocs, to make a shoe that looks like fried chicken leg.

News18.com

February 14, 2020
KFC And Crocs Come up with 'Fried Chicken Shoes', And We're Really Confused
KFC, the fast-food company partnered with Crocs to launched a limited-edition “Bucket Clog” during New York Fashion Week.

KFC has teamed up with Crocs, to make a shoe that looks like fried chicken leg. As the company made the announcement it took the social media by storm.

KFC tweeted a video of the shoe being fried in the kitchen with the caption, “Introducing the official Kentucky Fried Chicken licensed proprietary footwear made in collaboration with @crocs. Do not eat. Coming Spring 2020.”

The shoes come in two unisex versions - the Kentucky Fried Chicken x Crocs Bucket Clog, a sky-high, platform style, and the Kentucky Fried Chicken x Crocs Classic Clog, which features a low-to-the-ground sole. Both options have the iconic red-striping that resembles KFC’s chicken bucket and are topped with a print of the Colonel’s famous fried chicken.

The video, however, left people with tons of questions. Many couldn’t wrap there head around the KFC-inspired footwear. Some, however, wrote that they would love to try the shoes.

“I would want to punch someone wearing these. I wouldn’t, but I’d want to,” wrote a Twitter user. “These shoes should definitely be added to the “bucket” list,’ joked another. “This can’t be real. KFC is getting out of hand,” commented a third. “And here I thought that Crocs couldn’t come up with a design that was uglier than what they currently have,” wrote a fourth.

(With inputs from IANS)



