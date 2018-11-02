GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
2-min read

KFC Awards Family $11,000 For Naming Their Newborn After Founder Colonel Sanders

KFC added $11,000 to Harland's college fund.

News18.com

Updated:November 2, 2018, 5:56 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
KFC Awards Family $11,000 For Naming Their Newborn After Founder Colonel Sanders
Image credits: KFC/ Twitter
Loading...
KFC has awarded $11,000 prize money to a US family who named their daughter after chain's founder Harland Sanders aka Colonel Sanders.

It all started back in August when the fried chicken fast-food chain launched a bizarre contest - asking families to participate and take home the grand prize.

What were the rules? The participants were eligible to win if they had their newborn in the US on September 9, the day Harland was born. The one born earliest on that date will be the winner.



In the video posted on August 29, the official handle of Kentucky Fried Chicken took to Twitter and posted a video informing people about the strange contest and its rules. In the video, KFC informed that the "Harland" name was on a decline and they wanted to fix it. And by naming the kid Harland, the kid could win a chance to take home $11,000 for college fees.

But why $11,000? 11 is the number of herbs and spices that go into KFC’s fried chicken recipe.

On Monday, KFC wrote, "I’m as pleased as pumpkin punch to announce the winner of our Baby Harland Naming Contest and the Harland who will be ushering in an all-new generation of Harlands, little Harland Rose."




Baby Harland Rose was born on September 9, at 8lbs 1oz on what would have been the Colonel's 128th birthday.

The Twitterati, however, had polarising views about the contest.













Others weren't as outraged.








Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...