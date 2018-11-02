English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
KFC Awards Family $11,000 For Naming Their Newborn After Founder Colonel Sanders
KFC added $11,000 to Harland's college fund.
Image credits: KFC/ Twitter
KFC has awarded $11,000 prize money to a US family who named their daughter after chain's founder Harland Sanders aka Colonel Sanders.
It all started back in August when the fried chicken fast-food chain launched a bizarre contest - asking families to participate and take home the grand prize.
What were the rules? The participants were eligible to win if they had their newborn in the US on September 9, the day Harland was born. The one born earliest on that date will be the winner.
In the video posted on August 29, the official handle of Kentucky Fried Chicken took to Twitter and posted a video informing people about the strange contest and its rules. In the video, KFC informed that the "Harland" name was on a decline and they wanted to fix it. And by naming the kid Harland, the kid could win a chance to take home $11,000 for college fees.
But why $11,000? 11 is the number of herbs and spices that go into KFC’s fried chicken recipe.
On Monday, KFC wrote, "I’m as pleased as pumpkin punch to announce the winner of our Baby Harland Naming Contest and the Harland who will be ushering in an all-new generation of Harlands, little Harland Rose."
Baby Harland Rose was born on September 9, at 8lbs 1oz on what would have been the Colonel's 128th birthday.
The Twitterati, however, had polarising views about the contest.
Others weren't as outraged.
I’m as pleased as pumpkin punch to announce the winner of our Baby Harland Naming Contest and the Harland who will be ushering in an all-new generation of Harlands, little Harland Rose. pic.twitter.com/wI2SNshsZ6— KFC (@kfc) October 30, 2018
Baby Harland Rose was born on September 9, at 8lbs 1oz on what would have been the Colonel's 128th birthday.
The Twitterati, however, had polarising views about the contest.
August 29, 2018
My gut response to a stunt like this shouldn’t be “ewww”—and I like the name Harlan. Find a college student and give them 11K. You are better than this.— Ann W. Parks (@_AnnParks_) August 31, 2018
Poor kid— Edward (@edforever) October 30, 2018
Babies deserve better than this. Targeting poor parents with this nonsense is despicable. I hope this back fires on you! #BOYCOTTKFC— Laura Hamor (@LauraHamor) September 2, 2018
Others weren't as outraged.
I actually like the name and suggested Harland for my son’s name haha— Georgina Johnston (@Geeoorrrggiinna) August 30, 2018
Adorable!! Welcome to the World Harland Rose. 😇 What a beautiful and unique name.— Halw (@helton_hh) October 30, 2018
I actually really like that name. I'd totally do it !!— Alison (@AliLaura) August 30, 2018
