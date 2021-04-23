KFC Employee Earns Praise for Going beyond Her Duty to Calm Autistic Child

A KFC employee is winning hearts on the internet for his kind gesture towards a customer’s daughter suffering from autism. The worker has gone beyond his duty to calm the customer’s daughter with autism from having a meltdown. As shared by a lady named Lauren Clarke on Facebook, the incident took place when she was shopping at the DFS Old Trafford store in England with her family and daughter Madison. Her daughter who is autistic became agitated during the shopping and hence she asked her to have some chicken dinner at KFC only to distract the mind. But then, the disaster struck as the KFC was closed due to maintenance work and was open drive-through only.

Lauren further wrote that she wasn’t driving and her mum was still in the shop and she couldn’t go to the shop as her daughter Madison was having a meltdown. She rang KFC and explained about her illness after which the KFC staff told them to walk straight through to the window at the drive-through.

However, Lauren later realized that she didn’t have her bank card. The worker named Emma, who was receiving her order, asked her to calm down and paid her bill. Lauren lauded Emma for her kind gesture and wrote, “What an absolute act of kindness and a credit to have as an employee. This afternoon could have gone terribly wrong." Her post has gone viral and has been shared 1900 times on Facebook.

The post has garnered several comments. A user commented, “What an amazing person Emma is. It is great someone actually understands and cared enough to help." Another user commented, “Love this that’s what this world is about helping each other and being kind."

Stories like these definitely leave us with a lot of hope in these distressing times.

