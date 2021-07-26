KFC Tags Actor Priya Malik While Congratulating Gold-winning Wrestler, Gets 'Fried'

KFC India, in a now-deleted tweet, tagged the wrong Priya to send out their congratulations and Twitterati decided to “fry" the food chain. KFC meant to congratulate wrestler Priya Malik, who clinched a gold medal at World Cadet Wrestling Championships being held at Hungary’s Budapest, but mistakenly tagged actor and poet-performer Priya Malik instead. The latter Malik in question had a hilarious response.

Tagging the actor, KFC India tweeted, “Gold at Hungary making us hungry for celebrations". She wrote back, saying: “I only wear gold and I’m always hungry @KFC_India. Wrong tag," with laughing emojis.

I only wear gold and I'm always hungry @KFC_India 😀Wrong tag 😂 https://t.co/bS0ELOq08d— Priya Malik (@PriyaSometimes) July 25, 2021

Priya did not stop at that one comeback but went on to roast KFC in a number of tweets. In one, she wrote, “Dear Twitter, #Wrestling ke zamaane main, aap poetry waali #PriyaMalik dhoond chuke hain!" The line plays upon her own Hindi performance poetry “2019 Mein 1999". The poem talks about finding old school romance in modern times. The tweet draws a parallel; in translation: “In the era of wrestling, you have come upon the poetry

Dear Twitter, #Wrestling ke zamaane main, aap poetry waali #PriyaMalik dhoond chuke hain!— Priya Malik (@PriyaSometimes) July 25, 2021

In another tweet, Priya declared, “Vaise ghar par jab bhi pati se ladaai hoti hai tab bhi gold main hee jeetti hoon," (“Whenever there is a fight with my husband at home, I’m the one who wins gold").

Vaise ghar par jab bhi pati se ladaai hoti hai tab bhi gold main hee jeetti hoon 😁— Priya Malik (@PriyaSometimes) July 25, 2021

Netizens hilariously trolled KFC over the goof-up.

You had only one Job, someone @KFC_India— Harsh C (@charsh_n) July 25, 2021

One user suggested that the food chain should provide Priya with a free meal for lifetime plan, to which she replied with “I second that".

kfc should provide you free meal lifetime ✌😅— Harpal Sinh (@Hs89Sinh) July 25, 2021

Another user dragged KFC over “half-baked chicken".

@KFC_India is in a hurry always. Starting from half baked chicken to tweets.— Aujwalya Jyotizit 🇮🇳 (@Aujwalya_) July 25, 2021

One Twitter user was sympathetic towards whichever social media manager was potentially responsible for the mix-up.

Spare a thought for the poor social media manager. Galti ho gayi, maaf kar do usko. We are all humans. But they can get you on board as an influencer/ brand ambassador @PriyaSometimes— Jassisays (@jasmeetarora) July 26, 2021

Some people found a positive takeaway from whatever transpired.

The power is your words and the one who has the wrestling power has one thing in common. Women. Thanks to both of you— Karishma Sain (@KarishmaSain) July 25, 2021

Wrestler Priya Malik probably wouldn’t be too bothered by KFC’s goof-up, riding on her victory. In the final bout of the 73 kg category, Priya defeated Kesniya Patapovich 5-0 to win the title in Budapest. The news comes just a day after Mirabai Chanu created history in Tokyo by winning India’s first-ever silver medal in weightlifting which was also the first of their campaign.

She has been consistently winning gold medals at home having clinched the yellow metal at the 2019 Khelo India Games in Pune before repeating the feat at the 17th School Games in New Delhi.

