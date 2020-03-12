KFC's ‘Finger Lickin’ Ad Faces Flak over 'Ill-Timed Launch' amid Coronavirus Fears

It seems that the popular fried chicken brand Kentucky Fried Chicken, or KFC, has come into a bit of heat amid the rapid spread of the novel coronavirus. While public health organisations across the globe are stressing on the importance of handwashing to combat the spread of COVID-19, KFC had designed a series of advertisements to highlight the deeply satisfying lick one accompanies while relishing one of their trademark fried chickens.

As per a report by The Drum, the ad showed a montage of diners licking their fingers after having food from KFC, all set to Chopin's Nocturne.

Over 160 people complained to UK's Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) that the campaign was not in good taste due to its ill-timed launch, the report added.

Speaking to The Drum, a spokesperson said that it did not feel like the right time to air the campaign so they decided to pause it. However, the spokesperson added that they look forward to bring it back on a later date.

Unfortunately, a number of people got in touch with the advertising watchdog ASA and said the promotional clip was irresponsible and the behaviours being showcased helped increase the chance of the spread of COVID-19, which, the World Health Organization (WHO) has recently termed to be a pandemic.

The report mentions that ASA is currently investigating the complaints and no investigation has been launched as of yet.