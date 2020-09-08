Khaali Peeli's New Song 'Beyonce Sharma Jaayegi' is Making Indians Apologise to American Singer

'Beyonce Sharma Jayegi...' is how the song goes as Ananya Pandey and Ishaan Khatter dance in shimmering clothes in the backdrop of what looks like Durga Puja pandal. That's the latest song from 'Khaali Peeli', composed by the famous duo Vishal-Shekhar.

We don't know what the movie has to offer, but the first song has left Indians embarassed and outraged. The chorus of the song goes like this, "Oh tujhe dekh ke goriya... Beyonce sharma jayegi," which translates to After looking at you fair woman, Beyonce will feel shy."

It seems despite the Black Lives Matter movement, the hashtags and the social media outrage, Bollywood hasn't learned much about racism. Or, they simply don't care. It was only in July, Bollywood actors outraged and shared #BLM tweets, to show solidarity with the George Floyd Protestors in the United States.

For years, Bollywood has been critisized for its blatant portrayal of colurism and set-beauty standards. Their protrayal of 'dark is ugly, dark is villian' is unmissable. Even when the actors took to Twitter to show support for #BLM, the hypocricy was obvious. The Interent called out on how the same actors have promoted fairness creams.

The song 'Beyonce sharma jaayegi' proves that Bollywood has learnt nothing.

Netizens are now calling out on the racist lyrics. From aplogising to Beyonce to expressing their disregard for the maker's oblivion to the use of 'gori' -- Indians on the Internet say they have been left red-faced.

The lyrics don't cease to be offensive with just this one sentence. The song then goes like this: "Bhadkili nakhrili Chamkili Lachkili. Tu jo kamar ye hilayegi," which roughly translates to "Gaudy woman with a lot of tantrums ..When you move your waist".

It's racist and sexist.

These are quite the name callings every woman wants to be spared from but it seems Bollywood doesn't want to end its age-old practise of objectifying women. "London bhi paris bhi nachenge venice bhi, tu jo kamaria hilayegi (London, Paris, Venice will dance too when you move your waist)."

There's more but you get the drift.

'Khaali Peeli' is the story about two childhood sweethearts, Pooja and Blackie, who get separated due to some circumstances. But a situation brings them back together, which leads to a series of chase and escape' situations. Khaali Peeli has been directed by Maqbool Khan and produced by Ali Abbas Zafar and Himanshu Mehra. While the story is by Maqbool Khan, the film is written by Yash Kesarwani and Seema Aggarwal.