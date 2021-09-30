That TikTok Guy With ‘Life Hack’ Videos Featured in a Desi Ad and Internet Went Wild

Khabane Lame, also known as Khaby Lame has now become a known face across all social media platforms like Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter. Famous for his videos making dissing people overcomplicating simple stuff, the 21-year-old creator from Chivasso, Italy recently gained 100 million followers on TikTok. Khaby has now collaborated with the Indian fantasy game Dream11 for a promotional video and Indians can’t keep calm. In the video, Viraj Ghelani, a popular Indian content creator, is shocked when his friend eats French fries with multiple toothpicks and calls Khaby for help.

In his usual way, Khaby then picks up the fries with his fingers and eats them, thus, simplifying the simple task for the viewers.

Khaby’s first Indian collab gained quite some reactions from Indians on Twitter.

Khaby Lame in the new ad of Dream 11 is just amazing. Khaby making moves in India now #khabylame #dream11 pic.twitter.com/kvUviBrTWe— SavageNewsFurkan (@furkanaibani) September 28, 2021

Dream11 partnering with Khaby is like a perfect marriage #dream11peDimaaglagana https://t.co/rLgo8PKtfP— Dhfm (@NBC_dhfm) September 27, 2021

Khaby is now the trending international influencer you got there,lagtha hei @Dream11 dimaag lagaya.Great work this makes you a wide reach.#dream11peDimaaglagana https://t.co/q8IfUVndHj— Aryan SuryA ⛓️ (@AryanSuryA_) September 27, 2021

This Video is Lit and Khaby entry Loved the video @Dream11 ❤️#dream11peDimaaglagana https://t.co/HIBWtD28v6 — kAArthik (@IamAllukarthik) September 28, 2021

After he had reached 100 million followers, Khaby, in an interview with TikTok, said, “Since my childhood, I am passionate about entertaining and making people laugh, and I am thankful to TikTok for being my creative home and helping me reach people across the world. I will continue working to achieve my dreams as I can count on a beautiful community ready to cheer me on.” Khaby’s irony-loaded videos have been viewed and loved by a massive number of people. However, with his iconic facial expressions and the zeal to spread happiness among the people, Khaby has a long way to go.

