Home » News » Buzz » 'Khaki Studio': Mumbai Police Band Performs James Bond Theme, Twitter Says Once More
'Khaki Studio': Mumbai Police Band Performs James Bond Theme, Twitter Says Once More

Head Constable Zameer Shaikh arranged the theme. (Image Credits: YouTube/Mumbai Police)

In the video, Mumbai Police officers can be seen playing the iconic James Bond theme with several instruments such as the clarinet, trumpet, saxophone and trombone.

Mumbai Police’s social media is famous for its witty responses and humorous approach to spreading awareness. In one of its latest posts, the department has highlighted that its officers are not only good at their jobs but can also give the country’s top bands a run for their money. In a video shared on Twitter and YouTube, their police band, Khakhi Studio, can be seen playing Monty Norman’s ‘James Bond Theme’. Mumbai Police’s official Twitter handle wrote in the caption, “Band, Mumbai Police’s Band! Presenting to you, ‘Khaki Studio’ - A Tribute to Monty Norman’s ‘James Bond Theme’. Theme, arranged by Head Constable Zameer Shaikh."

In the video, the officers can be seen playing the iconic theme with several instruments such as the clarinet, trumpet, saxophone and trombone. The particular theme has been part of every Bond film since Dr. No released in 1962.

Reacting to the video, Twitter users lauded the officers for their performance and demanded more such videos.

Since being uploaded, the post has gone viral, while the video has been watched over five thousand times on YouTube.

first published:August 24, 2021, 20:35 IST