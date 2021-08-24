'Khaki Studio': Mumbai Police Band Performs James Bond Theme, Twitter Says Once More

Mumbai Police’s social media is famous for its witty responses and humorous approach to spreading awareness. In one of its latest posts, the department has highlighted that its officers are not only good at their jobs but can also give the country’s top bands a run for their money. In a video shared on Twitter and YouTube, their police band, Khakhi Studio, can be seen playing Monty Norman’s ‘James Bond Theme’. Mumbai Police’s official Twitter handle wrote in the caption, “Band, Mumbai Police’s Band! Presenting to you, ‘Khaki Studio’ - A Tribute to Monty Norman’s ‘James Bond Theme’. Theme, arranged by Head Constable Zameer Shaikh."

In the video, the officers can be seen playing the iconic theme with several instruments such as the clarinet, trumpet, saxophone and trombone. The particular theme has been part of every Bond film since Dr. No released in 1962.

Reacting to the video, Twitter users lauded the officers for their performance and demanded more such videos.

Beware, this music is going to play in your next edition @007 , these are the real cop bond of India, Mumbai https://t.co/W2Ib5xbJZu— Wicked Ass (@Wikedass) August 23, 2021

Very cool! I am actually very proud of our @MumbaiPolice and the way they look after this city! Much love and respect!! https://t.co/9RZ2F1WdrS— #QuentinQuarantino (@sumitluthra) August 23, 2021

Wow. It was great. The police band was really excellent. Get to know the other side of the police. May God bless them— Christopher (@briancrasto) August 23, 2021

Give us more pls!! This is simply Awesome!!! You Rock!! @CPMumbaiPolice— Don III (@doniii3) August 23, 2021

EK NUMBER PERFORMANCE!!!— Varun Tulsian (@sharestockk) August 23, 2021

Since being uploaded, the post has gone viral, while the video has been watched over five thousand times on YouTube.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here