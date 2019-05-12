Khalsa Aid Distributes Quran in Refugee Camp in Iraq to Celebrate Ramzan, Wins Hearts AGAIN
Khalsa Aid, the UK-based Sikh non-profit organisation, is truly an inspiration to the world.
Heartwarming gesture by Khalsa Aid | Image credit: Twitter/@KhalsaAid
The UK-based group distributed made a gift of five copies of the Quran to a camp manager in Mosul. Members of the group were initially distributing food packets for Iftar. However, when the camp's manager asked if they could arrange for the Quran, the group could not help but oblige.
Apart from the Quran, the group also provided the camp with prayer mats. Taking to Twitter, the group's handle shared a video of the moment when NGO presented the Quran.
"This week our team delivered 5 copies of the holy book #Quran and pray mats to a camp near #Mosul, #Iraq as per the request of the camp manager where we also distributed food packs for the month of #Ramadan2019 #Iftar," they wrote.
This week our team delivered 5 copies of the holy book #Quran and pray mats to a camp near #Mosul, #Iraq as per the request of the camp manager where we also distributed food packs for the month of #Ramadan2019 #Iftar pic.twitter.com/eV5YveAx8A— Khalsa Aid (@Khalsa_Aid) May 9, 2019
Ramzan or Ramadan marks a month of fasting, reflection and community for Muslims across the world. It commemorates the first revelation of the Quran to Prophet Mohammad and is revered as one of the Five Pillars of Islam. A gift of Quran in the month of Ramzan is, thus, doublly joyous.
The video has since been going viral and making many on Twitter feel warm and fuzzy inside.
This is such a beautiful sight. You guys should be nominated for @NobelPrize for Peace. No one deserves more than you. Treat whole human race as one. Keep up the good work 🙌🙌— Garv (@imgarvmalik) May 9, 2019
Zindabad zinda insaano.— MD.Yousuf.☯ (@mdusaf) May 9, 2019
Aap par naaz hae humko or insha'Allah rahaega..
You're fantastic 🙏— Jozef K. (@srecniprinc) May 9, 2019
You n team are taking blessings everyday every moment..— Iqbal Akhter (@IqbalAkhter5) May 10, 2019
May Lord keep you healthy, happy and helping like this always..
I’m sitting in the train looking at this post brought tears to my eyes. So beautiful. @Khalsa_Aid you are such an inspiration to te world. God bless 🙏— Gina R Wijgerse (@ginalicioussss) May 9, 2019
You make my heart swell with pride ❤️❤️❤️🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽— Nino Singh Judge (@ninojudge) May 11, 2019
This is not the first time that Khalsa Aid has won hearts through their humanitarian work and efforts to help people of all religions and communities in times of distress.
Recently, they organised 'langar' and offered free meals to victims of Cyclone Fani that ravaged the state of Orissa last week.
In February, when students from Jammu and Kashmir were under threat after a terrorist attack in Pulwama killed 30 CRPF jawans, Khalsa Aid came forward to provide relief to Kashmiri students who were fleeing or persecuted from other parts of India. During the 2018 Kerala floods, the group worked tirelessly to provide clean meals and water to thousands of victims.
They came to international attention with their efforts to assist and provide supplies to victims of war and violence in Syria. the group was also active in probvising relief and emergency support to victims of blasts in Sri Lanka (Easter Sunday blasts) and New Zealand (Christchurch mosque blasts).
Khalsa Aid is truly an inspiration to the world.
