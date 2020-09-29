Khalsa Aid Founder Tests Covid Positive, Twitterati Wish 'The Selfless Sikh' a Speedy Recovery

Ravinder Singh, founder of the international non-profit relief organisation Khalsa Aid, has tested positive for coronavirus, he said on Tuesday. Singh took to the microblogging site Twitter to post the news about his sickness.

He wrote, "Dear All. I have been very sick with extremely high temperatures since last Wednesday. I have never felt so broken ! My #COVID19 test has come back positive (sic)." He further added that he is on medication and is resting most of the time.

"I have been drugged up & sleeping most of the time. Some members of my fam have tested positive too. Feeling horrible (sic)," he wrote.

Dear AllI have been very sick with extremely high temperatures since last Wednesday. I have never felt so broken ! My #COVID19 test has come back positive. I have been drugged up & sleeping most of the time. Some members of my fam have tested positive too. Feeling horrible. — ravinder singh (@RaviSinghKA) September 29, 2020

There was an outpouring of wishes for Singh following his tweet. The organisation has been seen at the forefront of relief operations across the world in cases of conflicts, natural calamities, etc. The langars of the aid have been feeding people caught in conflict.

You've cared for so many others in the past Ravi, and you have everyone's good wishes with you. Hopefully you will be back to normal health very soon Thinking of you and your family — Jasvir Singh (@_JasvirSingh) September 29, 2020

Some people also advised Singh to have an oximeter at home and to constantly monitor his oxygen saturation levels while others asked him to ensure intake of liquids and other necessary fluids for a speedy recovery.

One follower even tried to cheer up Singh saying the virus has picked the wrong lion to mess with. He also said that maybe it was time that Singh took care of his health.

I feel sorry for the virus, picked the wrong to mess with. On the other hand think of it as the universes way of saying take a chill big man, you have done plenty. Recharge then back to fight the good fight✊ — ravgarcha (@ravgarcharetail) September 29, 2020

One well-wisher wrote how millions of people in war torn areas and in the midst of this pandemic owe their lives to Singh.

Prayers for your quick and complete recovery. Rest. You need it. All will be well. Literally millions of people in war torn areas & in the midst of this pandemic owe their lives to your service, along with your team. They are all praying for you. — Mona Ambegaonkar (@MonaAmbegaonkar) September 29, 2020

Another user wrote, "Even one of the world's great humanitarians needs to pause to take care of himself first."

Please take care of yourself while we hope and pray for your recovery. Even one of the world's great humanitarians needs to pause to take care of himself first. — s.o.n.i.a (@mellamosonia) September 29, 2020

"Look after yourself now so that you can continue looking after everyone else later, " wrote one user.

Showing my support, khalsa ji. Look after yourself now so that you can continue looking after everyone else later — Amrit Agar Research (@amrit_engd) September 29, 2020

Singh has been appreciated across the world for his humanitarian work since 1999 and is credited for taking the Sikh concept of langar or community Kitchen to everywhere else in the world.

He had also helped in providing aid to Yazidi families who had to leave their homes to escape the brutality of Islamic State in 2016, which was documented by the BBC and titled 'The Selfless Sikh'.