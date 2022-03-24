Khammam's Growing Monkey Menace is Driving Away Migratory Siberian Pelicans

Siberian pelicans, considered summer guests in Chintapalli village in Khammam district in Telangana, are facing a crisis of existence, thanks to the menace of monkeys and official apathy in the village, well-known as a tourist spot where people flock to catch a glimpse of the Siberian guests. The beautiful birds are, however, struggling to exist there between January and June. With the growing monkey menace, the area is no longer a safe haven for the Siberian pelicans. The cranes used to make a trek of thousands of kilometres crossing over seas to reach this spot in Telangana’s Khammam district. They are no longer able to stay there. Though the forest department officials and local people have been coordinating, they haven’t been able to solve the problem.

The monkeys usually perch on the trees and jump between them in the village. Though it has been a tourist spot for about 150 years, it is now difficult for the cranes to land here and make a living for about six months. The Siberian cranes often come and try to test whether they can stay safely on these trees. If they find them safe, they come with other birds in groups to make a living for about six months from January to June.

The officials and the locals tried their best to get rid of the monkeys who were present in large groups. Earlier, the birds would lend a majestic appearance to the place with their long red legs, yellowish beaks and lustrous white bodies. The menace of monkeys is not new, but this time around they have disallowed the pelicans from staying on the Banyan, Tamarind, Neem and other trees.

The monkeys cause problems for farmers and residential areas. The people would burst firecrackers so as to scare away the monkeys, but the cranes ended up dispersing in fear as well.

There are about 2.5 lakh monkeys in the district, including 2,000 groups in the Mandal and 138 in the village. The forest officials also appointed a guide to explain about the tourist spot and Siberian guests there. According to reports, about 11,000 monkeys, including 1,500 in the village, are causing a huge problem to the Siberian pelicans.

