Khan Sir or Amit Singh? Who is Anonymous 'Online Teacher' from Bihar Accused of 'Islamophobia'

Who is Khan sir? This is a question many have asked in the past few days after several videos of a popular ‘online teacher’ from Bihar making communally rife remarks against Muslims went viral. Though not the man’s real name, ‘Khan Sir’ has been trending on social media for a few days for all the wrong reasons. In the videos, Khan sir appears to be giving lessons but uses extremely crass and Islamophobic language while talking about Muslims or Islam. Several hashtags seeking the man’s arrest have also started circulating and many have questioned his religion, alleging that despite going by the name ‘Khan’, a Muslim title, the man was not actually Muslim but a Hindu man named Amit Singh While Khan Sir’s real name and location remain unknown, here’s what we know about the man so far.

Who is Khan Sir?

The man who goes by the name of ‘Khan sir’, runs a YouTube channel called ‘Khan GS Research Center’ in which he gives ‘General Science’ lessons for students. A quick look at the channel reveals ‘educational’ videos on several topics such as how Covid-19 medicines like Remdisivr work, what the Israel-Palestine conflict is all about. He also has videos explaining the 1971 India-Pakistan war, the Agricultural reforms 2020 and a host of other current topics. Despite being relatively unknown in mainstream social media, ‘Khand sir’ seems to enjoy a niche following online. His YouTube channel has 9.4 million subscribers and his videos get millions of views. His style of ‘teaching’ is colloquial and anecdotal. A search on Google revealed that the ‘Khan GS Research Center’ is located in Patna, Bihar.

Why is Khan sir going viral?

In the past few days, certain clips from these ‘educational videos by ‘Khan sir’ surfaced on social media and started causing outrage. In all the clips, ‘Khan sir’ can be seen making offensive and stereotypical comments about Muslims in order to make a point. Many have since shared the clips online and called out Khan chacha for making Islamophobic comments linking Muslims to terrorism, illiteracy and overpopulation. Several hashtags such as ArrestKhanSir’ have also been trending.

Khan sir or Amit Singh?

This is Amit Singh, not Khan sir #ReportOnKhanSir pic.twitter.com/QerntIafJK — Tipu Sultan Party ٹیپو سلطان پارٹی (@TSP4India) May 23, 2021

Amid the outrage, critics claimed that ‘Khan sir’ was indeed not Muslim but was instead a Hindu man named ‘Amit Singh’. Several social media handles shared photos and videos of him participating in Hindu festivals and admitting that his name was ‘Amit Singh’ at the bank. However, in a follow-up video, Khan sir himself said that he is not Amit Singh. Referring to the videos being circulated in which he himself says his name is Amit Singh, the man says that he had been joking and that his name was not Amit Singh. He also confirmed that his title was indeed ‘Khan’ and added that he had published several books under the name ‘Khan sir’. He said that several authors were never known by their first names and that even his pan card and other documents were under the name ‘Khan’. He provided no further proof of his identity and many remain unconvinced. Addressing accusations of Islamophobia, the man said that in the videos, he had not been talking about all Muslims but only Pakistanis.

The video has received over 10 million views.

