'Khichdi' is Airing Again and This is What the Cast Members Have Been Up to









Khichdi is one of the most highly appreciated sitcoms presented in the Hindi entertainment industry. At a time when people were hooked to soap operas and family dramas, the light and breezy life of the Parekh family brought smiles on the face of the audience.

The show returned to the small screen during the lockdown period like many other classics.

JD Majethia the co-producer of Khichdi said he was happy that the show was coming back to entertain the home-bound audience.

As the much-loved banter and mindlessness returned last month, what is the cast of the show up to?

Anang Desai as Tulsidas Parekh







The head of the Gujarati family, Tulsidas was played by veteran actor Anang Desai. Having acted in more than 80 television shows, Desai also featured in popular films like Gandhi, Rustom, Salaam e Ishq, Raaz, Tere Naam and Dehek. He was last seen in 2020 film O Pushpa I hate tears.





Rajeev Mehta as Praful Parekh







Son of Tulsidas, Praful is a dumb character who ends up inciting laughter with his dumbness. Rajeev Mehta has been part of several television shows and movies. He was last seen in a 2019 Gujarati comedy thriller film Baap Re Baap.

Supriya Pathak as Hansa Parekh







Wife of Praful, Hansa matches her husband’s antics. Essaying this role brought immense popularity to Supriya but the actor has been acting for a long and glorious time. She has been part of critically acclaimed movies like Vijeta, Masoom, Gandhi, Mirch Masala and The Bengali Night. Her portrayal of Dhankor Baa in Ram Leela won her great appreciation.

Vandana Pathak as Jayshree Parekh



The sister-in-law of Hansa, Jayshree was ever so annoyed with her father in law. Vandana is most popularly known for her role in Khichdi and Hum Paanch. She was last seen in Gujarati movie Golkeri.





JD Majethia as Himanshu Seth



Brother of Hansa, Himanshu was a master at messing up things. JD has not only coproduced Khichdi but also several other popular shows like Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, Baa Bahu Aur Baby, Mrs Tendulkar.

Richa Bhadra as Chakki







Richa has acted in several shows like Baa Bahu Aur Baby and Mrs Tendulkar as a child actor but now stays away from the industry. Last year, she revealed that scrutiny of her body image and casting couch led her to opt-out of acting.





Yash Mittal as Jacky



Jacky was shown as intelligent in the show and Yash went on to portray the role in the sitcom’s movie version as well. But like Richa, he did not stay in the industry.



