Khichdi's JD Majethia Gives Hilarious Desi Twist to FRIENDS' Reunion Poster, Fans Demand Reboot

Fans of the popular US TV show Friends are waiting to catch the highly anticipated reunion special on May 27. The show culminated in 2004 with 10 successful seasons, and since then, people have been advocating for a reunion of Monica, Chandler, Ross, Rachel, Joey and Phoebe.

The Indian fans are equally excited for the special episode which will air this Thursday. Surprisingly, they were treated with an edited image of the reunion poster which featured the cast of hit show, Khichdi. The image was shared by the producer of the sitcom, JD Majethia, on Instagram where he said, “This would be the perfect Indian reunion."

Majethia played the iconic role of Himanshu in the much-loved comedy show which centered around a dysfunctional family. He captioned the edited reunion post in his character’s style, “Ae baapu, aisa reunion manaenge, aisa reunion manaenge ki lage hee nai ki reunion manaya!!"

The actor-producer also asked fans whether they would like to see a Khichdi reunion.

Many fans jumped on the opportunity with one saying, “This is the actual reunion we want to watch," while the comment section was mostly flooded with people requesting for both Khichdi and Sarabhai vs Sarabhai reunion.

Khichdi debuted on TV in 2002 and had a successful run for two years spanning 98 episodes. The show returned with a second season in 2005, and later, the third season was aired in 2018. However, the first season was the most loved, while the most recent one failed to recreate the magic of the original.

The show was also made into a movie in 2010 with the title Khichdi: The Movie. The film fared decently on the box office despite tough competition from other releases such as the Ranbir Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra starrer Anjaana Anjaani.

Meanwhile, Friends: The Reunion will be available for Indian fans to watch on ZEE5.

